MCHS Drama Department To Present Little Women

March 25, 2021 at 8:40 a.m.
PHOTO COURTESY OF JUSTIN WOMACK McDonald County High School senior actress Anjelle Sampson plays the lead, Jo March, in the MCHS Drama production of "Little Women."

McDonald County High School Drama announces its cast for its spring musical, "Little Women," Louisa May Alcott's classic about Jo March and her sisters as they mature into young ladies.

The play is directed by Wyatt Hester and will be presented on Friday, April 9, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, April 10, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the McDonald County Performing Arts Center, 100 Mustang Drive, Anderson. Tickets are available at the high school office and are $8 in advance or $10 at the door.

The cast includes: Anjelle Sampson is Jo March; Juliana Angeles, Meg March; Paisley Bateman, Beth March; Rylee Patterson, Amy March; Devin Swanson, Theadore "Laurie" Lawrence; Payton Nalley, Professor Bhaer; Kaitlyn Epling, Marmee March; David Burleson, Frank Vaughn; Kiara Manion, Aunt March; Caitlyn Lee, Hannah; Gunner Cooper, Robert Lincoln; Hailey Staib, May Chester; Garrett Anderson, Mr. Brooke; Trevin Steele, Mr. March; Jacob Winkler, Mr. Lawrence; Jennifer Estrada, Mrs. Kirk; Kaydience Richie, Aunt Carrol; Ruth Richie, "Flo" Florence Carrol; Sarah Newburn, Bell Moffat; Cheyenne McCormick, Sallie Gardiner; Abbie Harrison, Harriet King; Quinci Chamberlain, Annie Moffat; Cheyenne Craddock, Kitty Bryant; Lily Ward, Kate Vaughn; Josiah Burk, Fred Vaughn; William Austin, Ned Moffat; James Jackson, Bouvier Al-a-Mode Waiter; Kaleb Hand, Johnny Bangs; Hunter McAffrey, Sheldon LeRoy; Wyatt Fausset; Mr. Dashwood. The play also features the operatic voices of William Hawkins and special guest Gabrielle Nalley.

