Library To Host Book Sale

March 25, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.

The McDonald County Library spring book sale will be the week of April 12, in the reading room of the main library, located in Pineville at 808 Bailey Road.

The sale will be Monday, April 12, through Saturday, April 17, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and on Saturday, April 17, from 9 a.m. to noon. On Thursday, select items will be half-price, Friday and Saturday will allow customers to fill an entire bag for only a dollar.

Bargains abound at this sale with:

Hardcover books $­­­­­2

Children's hardcover books $.50

Softcover books $.50

Mass-market paperbacks for children or adults $.25

DVDs $2 to $3

CDs $2

Audio books on CD $2

Coffee table and specialty books priced as marked.

All of the money raised will support the library for the upcoming 2021 summer reading program. This is a community event and library staff and volunteers work hard to sort, organize and promote the sale. The staff works extra hard to make the sale a success.

Donations for the book sale are now being accepted. Please drop off donations at the main library, located at 808 Bailey Road, Pineville. For more information about the book sale, contact Hazel Sheets at 417-223-4489.

