Library Announces April Events

The McDonald County Library is gearing up for a busy spring!

Special Easter egg hunt, 10 a.m. April 1

Our Special Easter egg hunt will have prize drawings, Easter treats, take and make crafts, a photo booth with Dalana Fuller, and each child is guaranteed 10 eggs each!

Main branch of the library located in Pineville at 808 Bailey Road 64856

National Library Week, April 5-10

National Library Week is a nationwide campaign put on by the American Library Association to celebrate the contributions of our nation's libraries and to promote library use. This year's theme is, "Welcome to the Library!"

This is what you can expect throughout the week:

Half-Price Fine Forgiveness

"Spring clean" your library account. Pay half your outstanding fine balance and we will waive the other half! (Offer good from April 5-10. Offer does not apply to lost or damaged materials.)

Facebook Contest

In honor of National Library Week, Walter, (the library's dearly loved, but unofficial mascot) will be traveling McDonald County to see the sights! You never know where he might go! Watch for Walter's mystery photos on our Facebook page to enter in the contest "Where's Walter." Correct guesses of where the photo was taken will be entered in a chance to win a prize! One winner will be drawn daily!

Patron Appreciation Day

We will finish off the celebration by hosting a Patron Appreciation Day on Friday.

This is the library's way of saying thank you to our community for your support throughout the year. We will be offering free cookies throughout the day for you to enjoy. Also, anyone who checks out books on Patron Appreciation Day will be entered in a drawing to win a prize!

Spring Book Sale, April 12-17

Hundreds of gently used books, DVDs, and audiobooks at unbeatable prices!

Special promotions: Half Price Day -- Thursday and fill a bag for $1 -- Friday and Saturday!

All of the money raised will support the library in the upcoming 2021 summer reading program!

Donations for the book sale are now being accepted.

Anyone who lives in McDonald County may get a library card at no cost by filling out an application at any library location. You must provide proper identification. (A photo ID and proof of your current mailing address.)

For more information, call the library at 417-223-4489.