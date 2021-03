Land Transfers

Roseanne G. Florey to Tim Bertsch and Stacey Bertsch. Sec. 29, Twp. 23, Rge. 29. McDonald County, Mo.

Karen R. Coffman to The Coffman Family Living Trust. Sec. 12, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Shawna Sanny and Kevin Hardin to Jodi J. Frazier. Sec. 12, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Norman Keene and Brenda Flanagan to Kenny Stephens. Sec. 25, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. Sulphur Wells City. Lot 5, Lot 6, Lot 8 and Lot 9. Ozark Orchard Sub-division. Lot 5 and Lot 20. McDonald County, Mo.

Teresa Carlin and Larry Carlin to The Larry and Teresa Carlin Family Trust. Sec. 7, Twp. 23, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

McNatt Baptist Church, Regina Coker, Jim Coker, Treva Spiva and Sarah Davis to Tamara L. Ebbinghaus and William T. Ebbinghaus. Sec. 7, Twp. 23, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

The Anglin Family Investments to Norma Alvarez-Uribe. Black Jack Ridge Estates. Lot 8. McDonald County, Mo.

Jehova Shamma Church to The Islamic Society of Joplin. Marshall & Noel Addition. Blk. 9, Lot 27 and Lot 28. McDonald County, Mo.

Trustee Kathleen B. Bernard, Trustee Randall K. Bernard and Randall K. Bernard and Kathleen B. Bernard Revocable Trust to William Mustain Jr. Sec. 5, Twp. 22, Rge. 30 and Sec. 8, Twp. 22, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Linda A. Hunter to Ethan D. Holmes. Sec. 9, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Sasha Rene Roark to Betty J. Black and Loretta Ingrid Black. Sec. 28, Twp. 23, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

William Barnes and Linda Lee Barnes to Linda Lee Barnes. Sec. 7, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Janet Davis and Richard Davis to Tyler Erwin Davis. Sec. 3, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Mysti S. McKee and Mike M. McKee to Christian Clevenger. Sec. 31, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Miguel Mora and Maria G. Carbajal to Marlene Sosa and Jesus Carlos Sosa. Kirk S. Addition. Blk. 1, Lot 5 and Lot 6. McDonald County, Mo.

Robert Henry Presley to Cindy Huffman and John Huffman. Sec. 23, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.