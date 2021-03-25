Houston Offers Care And Comfort At Home

Viola Martin Houston believes her gift to others is providing care and comfort.

Houston, a licensed certified nursing assistant, has years of experience working for a nursing home. With a 23-year career, Houston decided to utilize those caregiving skills to provide help for families.

"I love taking care of people," Houston said. "It's rewarding and something exciting."

Houston launched her own Noel-based business in July of last year, Houston In-Home Health Care, adding clients from Neosho, Joplin, Lamar and Monett.

To get started, Houston had to secure her EIN for federal and state levels, establish policy and procedures and complete HIPPA and caregiver paperwork.

In addition to her medical experience, Houston has her medication and insulin licenses and experience in working with patients with dementia and Alzheimer's Disease.

Houston offers respite and medical care, as well as bill paying, running errands, housekeeping, cooking and transferring patients from bed to wheelchair.

From an early age, Houston felt the need to help others. By the time she was 18, she had earned her CNA license and began working in a nursing home setting.

Now, the comfort giver believes at-home care provides many options for families who need some rest while keeping their loved ones at home.

"It puts a challenge on the family," she said. "Sometimes, families put their loved ones in nursing homes because they don't have any other option."

Houston adapts her skills and time for families who need full-time care, part-time care, or a few hours a month. Caring for clients at home can be a viable opportunity for many families who wish to have personal one-on-one service. "It's doing something great for someone other than myself," she said. "It's a gift to families to care for their loved ones."

For more information, call 417-389-7222.