Grants Available For Selling Missouri Products

JEFFERSON CITY -- The Missouri Department of Agriculture's Missouri Grown program recently announced funding for a new opportunity: the Missouri Grown Retail Promotion Matching Grant, which awards up to $1,000 per retail location for reimbursement of expenses associated with promoting Missouri Grown member products at retail locations in Missouri.

This competitive grant program will provide advertising funds to Missouri retail locations that sell products from a minimum of five Missouri Grown member companies. The grant raises awareness to communities about the products grown, raised and produced by members of the Missouri Grown program. The grant also improves understanding of raising food and promotes agriculture in those communities.

Examples of qualifying expenses may include permanent signage, billboards, radio spots or print advertisement. Awardees must include the Missouri Grown logo on promotional material and be prepared to submit receipts for dispersed funds, scripts of radio advertisements and copies of artwork created.

Ineligible expenses include food, employee payroll, donations, infrastructure, equipment, clothing and reprinting of existing promotional material.

Applications are due April 2. To apply, visit the Missouri Grown Retail Promotion Matching Grant page for a full list of program requirements, timeline and a printable application. Projects must be matched on at least a dollar-for-dollar basis to meet eligibility.

For more information on the department and its programs, visit agriculture.mo.gov.