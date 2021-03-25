Courthouse News

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Brandi M. Montgomery vs. Matthew E. Montgomery. Dissolution.

Shannon W. Barwick vs. Ashley N. Barwick. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

None.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

None.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Madeline Roark. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Sharon Williamson. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Carl Warren. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Maggie Flood. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Kay Cooper. Suit on account.

World Acceptance Corp. vs. Toni Fischer. Breach of contract.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Merina E. Solomon et al. Suit on account.

World Acceptance Corp. vs. Vidal E. Melendez. Breach of contract.

World Acceptance Corp. vs. Jacob E. Long. Breach of contract.

World Acceptance Corp. vs. Cindy Novak. Breach of contract.

World Acceptance Corp. vs. Tina Cantrell. Breach of contract.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Destiny R. Pruett. Suit on account.

Melani S. Morris vs. Christopher Brooks. Small claims over $100.

State of Missouri:

Robert E. Beaver. Non-support.

Felonies:

Jason Stephens. Burglary, theft/stealing and property damage.

Clayton D. Burke. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

Shannon Lester Potter. Driving while revoked/suspended and delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

Ronald Belcher. Failure to register as a sex offender.

Jacob Wayne Norris. Trafficking drugs or attempt -- over statutory amount, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of weapon -- possess weapon and a felony controlled substance and tampering with motor vehicle.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

Rachel Diane Allen. Operated motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Ira G. Allman. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Tracy Lynn Austin. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

George E. Bedell. Driver operated commercial motor vehicle without safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Ren W. Bennett. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Randall H. Brion. Car/motorcycle/truck under 18,000 pounds followed another vehicle too closely. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Janette L. Bryant. Failure to register motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Brent L. Campbell. Harassment. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Saul Campos. Pursue/take/kill/possess or dispose of wildlife illegally. Guilty plea. Fine of $49.50.

Victoria C. Carter. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $110.50.

Theresa Ann Chadwell. Driving while revoked/suspended. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Reme Anne Nykole Clark. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident. Guilty plea. Fine of $135.50.

Austin L. Colvin. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident. Guilty plea. Fine of $85.50.

David L. Colwell. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Brittney M. Hagan. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Sven Hagen. Failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction, failed to yield to emergency vehicle sounding siren and displaying red/blue light, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop, failed to signal/gave improper signal when stopping/turning left or right, failed to stop for stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection and failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width. Guilty plea written. 60 days incarceration, jail.

Kaden M. Hall. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Alyssa J. Leathers. Trespassing. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Rosie Lopez. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Fine of $350.

Troy J. Malmanger. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Joshua C. McIntier. Domestic assault, making false report, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less. Guilty plea. Five on $500.

Trey James Millikin. Tampering with motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Fine of $500.

Aleigh M. Oliver. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Felonies:

Moustapha S. Abdi. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Jesus Bonilla. Assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and theft/stealing -- firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate. Alford plea. Seven years incarceration, Department of Corrections.

Tony L. Helms. Aiding/abetting a person discharging/shooting firearm at or from motor vehicle. Alford plea. 15 years incarceration, Department of Corrections.

Patty S. Martinez. Endangering the welfare of a child. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Jose G. Moreno-Hinojosa. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Keith S. Rock. Endangering the welfare of a child, burglary and theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Sheldon L. Russell. DWI -- serious physical injury. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Laci B. Thole. Burglary. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Damien A. Vitale. Property damage. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Vickie L. Ward. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.