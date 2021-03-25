Commission Minutes

Jan. 27

• Commissioners met with Tony Robyn, MOKAN partnership director, and Jake Heisten, chief executive officer at Grow Neosho to meet the new associate commissioners.

• Tracy Ross and Jay Boice, of Insurance Benefits Consultants LLC, met with the commission.

• Phillip Webb, of Marmic Fire and Safety, met with the commission to discuss fire extinguishers.

• Ron Price, Burl Kennedy, David Price and Mike Stites met with the commission to discuss Price Cemetery on Price Ridge Road, west of Goodman. With increased rain over the last few years, crossing the concrete slab into Price Cemetery has become dangerous, if not near impossible. The Price Cemetery Board would like to see improvements made to the slab in order to make it easier to cross. Commissioners and Jerry Mullin, road and bridge foreman, will look at the slab and get back to the board.

• The commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $618,253.40.

Feb. 1

• Russell Thomas met with the commission.

• Aaron Ambrose, Connell Insurance loss-control specialist, met with the commission to discuss ways Ambrose can help the county put policies and procedures into place that will decrease the property and liability insurance premiums for the county.

• Commissioners drove county roads for review. Some of those roads include May, Price Ridge, Dove, Temprice Valley, Patterson Creek, Rocky, Stogden Hollow and Dallas.

Feb. 3

• Bob Dixon, Greene County presiding commissioner, conducted a round table discussion on broadband communications in rural areas. This discussion focused on the challenges and weak points of broadband communications in McDonald County.

Also in attendance were Mark Rakes, marketing manager for New-Mac Electric Coop; Aaron Gent, vice president of McDonald County Extension; Michael Hall, McDonald County sheriff's deputy; Adam Lett, McDonald County Schools; Kurt Williams, Stella Fire Protection District; Dan and Colleen Moore, and Bill Martin, White Rock Fire Protection District; Kotter Kasischke, Missouri State Highway Patrol; Leo Lenz, pastor of First Baptist Church of Pineville; John Marsh; McDonald County commissioners Bill Lant and Jamey Cope and McDonald County clerk Kimberly Bell.

Feb. 8

• The commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $313,043.53.

Feb. 10

• County offices were closed due to inclement weather and commissioners did not convene.