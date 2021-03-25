This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Feb. 24
Shannon Wayne Barwick, 30, Anderson, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and driving while revoked/suspended
Chelsi Dawn Greene, 28, Noel, probation violation
Arnold Joseph Labreck Jr., 33, Anderson, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Charles William McKee, 28, Seneca, tampering with motor vehicle
Lori Ann Moura, 31, Sulphur Springs, Ark., possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Laci Beth Thole, 20, Grove, Okla., burglary
Feb. 25
Ira George Allman, 46, Anderson, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, forgery, exceeded posted speed limit and possession of a forging instrument
Stetson Samuel Lee Grantham, 19, Fayetteville, Ark., burglary
Kyle James Jones, 25, Pineville, DWI -- alcohol
Nicholas John Puchtel, 40, Bella Vista, Ark., harassment
Billy Ray Scott, 46, Goodman, driving while revoked/suspended
Feb. 26
Wendell Paul Clark, 58, Seneca, statutory sodomy
Sunshine Amanda Lee Ellington, 32, Anderson, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Misti Marie Gricks, 46, Anderson, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Madisyn Lee Taylor, 20, Fayetteville, Ark., tampering with motor vehicle
Feb. 28
Joseph Flavin, 32, Noel, out-of-state fugitive
David Tio, 41, Miami, Okla., exceeded posted speed limit
March 1
Brett Allen Ramsey, 28, Noel, unlawful use of weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
March 3
Justin Keith Holliday, 31, Rogers, Ark., possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Donyell Jaiquan Kress, 21, Joplin, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 11-35 grams
Sheldon Levi Russell, 24, Noel, DWI -- death of another
Edmund Anthony Sideravage III, 28, Noel, exceeded posted speed limit
March 4
Shawna Lee Longnecker, 40, Granby, theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft and shoplifting
Kristie Michele O'Neill, 39, Pineville, out-of-state fugitive and failed to produce license on demand
Dillon B. Woods, 20, Tiff City, failure to register motor vehicle, failed to yield to emergency vehicle sounding siren and displaying red/blue light, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop by fleeing
March 5
Joshua Casswell McIntier, 32, Pineville, driving while revoked/suspended
James R. Sgrignoli, 37, Noel, failure to register as sex offender
Brandon Levi Yeary, 34, Carthage, domestic assault