This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Feb. 24

Shannon Wayne Barwick, 30, Anderson, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and driving while revoked/suspended

Chelsi Dawn Greene, 28, Noel, probation violation

Arnold Joseph Labreck Jr., 33, Anderson, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Charles William McKee, 28, Seneca, tampering with motor vehicle

Lori Ann Moura, 31, Sulphur Springs, Ark., possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Laci Beth Thole, 20, Grove, Okla., burglary

Feb. 25

Ira George Allman, 46, Anderson, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, forgery, exceeded posted speed limit and possession of a forging instrument

Stetson Samuel Lee Grantham, 19, Fayetteville, Ark., burglary

Kyle James Jones, 25, Pineville, DWI -- alcohol

Nicholas John Puchtel, 40, Bella Vista, Ark., harassment

Billy Ray Scott, 46, Goodman, driving while revoked/suspended

Feb. 26

Wendell Paul Clark, 58, Seneca, statutory sodomy

Sunshine Amanda Lee Ellington, 32, Anderson, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Misti Marie Gricks, 46, Anderson, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Madisyn Lee Taylor, 20, Fayetteville, Ark., tampering with motor vehicle

Feb. 28

Joseph Flavin, 32, Noel, out-of-state fugitive

David Tio, 41, Miami, Okla., exceeded posted speed limit

March 1

Brett Allen Ramsey, 28, Noel, unlawful use of weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

March 3

Justin Keith Holliday, 31, Rogers, Ark., possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Donyell Jaiquan Kress, 21, Joplin, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 11-35 grams

Sheldon Levi Russell, 24, Noel, DWI -- death of another

Edmund Anthony Sideravage III, 28, Noel, exceeded posted speed limit

March 4

Shawna Lee Longnecker, 40, Granby, theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft and shoplifting

Kristie Michele O'Neill, 39, Pineville, out-of-state fugitive and failed to produce license on demand

Dillon B. Woods, 20, Tiff City, failure to register motor vehicle, failed to yield to emergency vehicle sounding siren and displaying red/blue light, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop by fleeing

March 5

Joshua Casswell McIntier, 32, Pineville, driving while revoked/suspended

James R. Sgrignoli, 37, Noel, failure to register as sex offender

Brandon Levi Yeary, 34, Carthage, domestic assault