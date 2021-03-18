White Rock Volunteer Firefighter Profile

Kevin Tadda saw how hard his mom worked, and it motivated him to start giving back in any way he could. At a young age, Tadda was drawn to helping people. He witnessed his mom's good work ethic as she carved out a 30-year career with the VA Hospital. He began volunteering, helping others in any way he could. It's a passion that he continues to pursue today.

Tadda joined the White Rock Fire Department about a year ago after seeing a need and decided to pitch in. "White Rock needed help, and I live in Bella Vista," he said. "I want to help as a volunteer and fill in some gaps. I want to build up the department and serve more people (in the community)," Tadda said.

Tadda also serves as a Benton County Search and Rescue member, a position he's held for three years. As a certified emergency responder and a certified Search and Rescue Tech, Tadda is used to a variety of calls.

The midnight emergencies are always challenging, he said, smiling.

The opportunity to help others in a crisis is a real change from working behind a computer every day. It's a challenge Tadda enjoys.

"This is a really good community," he said. "It's a growing department and a growing area," he said.

Tadda has been working from his home for the last year, after the Walmart Home Office asked its associates to work remotely, due to the health pandemic. With his children now in college, Tadda felt he had extra time to volunteer. His wife works as a registrar for Creekside Middle School in Bentonville. Their daughter, Bailey, a junior, attends Kansas State. Their son, Jaden, is a freshman at John Brown University.

With an empty nest, Tadda utilizes some of his spare time to serve the community by fighting fires, responding to car wrecks and more. Traumatic incidents are sometimes difficult for firefighters and other emergency personnel to process. Tadda is an advocate for partnering with mental health providers, those who can shed some light on how traumatic events can shape a person.

"It's the impact of the stuff you see, how it affects you," he said. "I've seen PTSD up-close and personal. When you're an adult, it's difficult to ask for help."

Tadda's passion is helping people reach out. "I've always been a proponent for asking for help."

The results-oriented volunteer who "likes to contribute" is focused on gaining additional training, becoming certified as a firefighter, and considering becoming an emergency medical technician (EMT).

His four to five hours a week spent at White Rock Fire Department is his way to spark a positive change.

"I want to make a difference."

Editor's Note: This feature is part of a series of White Rock volunteer firefighter profiles. The volunteer fire department in Jane, Mo., responds to emergencies and non-emergency calls within a 90-square mile area.