Thomas Faces Pre-Trial Conference

A pre-trial conference for a Noel man accused of shooting and killing a man in the Noel Heights Apartments is scheduled for 10 a.m. on March 24 in Judge John LePage's court.

McDonald County sheriff's deputies and the Noel Marshal's Office responded to a report of shots fired at 9:35 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, reports said.

Deputies found Jonathan Arrellanos lying face down in a pool of blood, reports said.

A warrant was issued and served on Nov. 23, court records show.

Investigators are charging Shun'tavion L. Thomas with 2nd-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection with the incident.

Kayja E. Stanley is serving as his public defender. The case was referred to a public defender on Dec. 1, 2020, according to court records.