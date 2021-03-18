Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports Opinion Community Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

Thomas Faces Pre-Trial Conference

by Terri OByrne | March 18, 2021 at 6:00 a.m.

A pre-trial conference for a Noel man accused of shooting and killing a man in the Noel Heights Apartments is scheduled for 10 a.m. on March 24 in Judge John LePage's court.

McDonald County sheriff's deputies and the Noel Marshal's Office responded to a report of shots fired at 9:35 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, reports said.

Deputies found Jonathan Arrellanos lying face down in a pool of blood, reports said.

A warrant was issued and served on Nov. 23, court records show.

Investigators are charging Shun'tavion L. Thomas with 2nd-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection with the incident.

Kayja E. Stanley is serving as his public defender. The case was referred to a public defender on Dec. 1, 2020, according to court records.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

EIU grad transfer Marvin Johnson lists Hogs in top 4
by Richard Davenport
DT target impressed by Arkansas' first scrimmage
by Richard Davenport
State's new daily covid cases rise as hospitalizations decline
by Tess Vrbin
Suspect arrested in killing of man at Clarksville drive-thru
by William Sanders
Independence County sheriff's office reports apparent homicide
by David Wilson
ADVERTISEMENT