Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports Opinion Community Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

Tax Revenues Rise

March 18, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.

Sales tax receipts for October 2020, when compared to 2019 receipts for the same time period, show that municipalities within the county and the county as a whole experienced an increase in sales tax revenue.

Sales tax receipts for October, distributed in November, are listed first below. They are followed by last year's figures, with the difference between the two, whether an increase or decrease, listed last.

McDonald County

• General Revenue -- $148,929.37; $116,997.53; up $31,931.84

• Road and Bridge -- $148,929.23; $116,997.55; up $31,931.68

• Law Enforcement -- $148,929.24; $116,997.53; up $31,931.71

• Emergency Communication -- $139,289.22; $108,652.58; up $30,636.64

Pineville

• At the time of publication, this information was not available.

Anderson

• General Revenue -- $29,080.58; $17.912.62; up $11,167.96

• Transportation -- $16,564.28; $8,420.39; up $5,143.89

Noel

• At the time of publication, this information was not available.

Southwest City

• General Revenue -- $10,548.07; $8,656.55; up $1,891.52

• Fire Protection -- $2,394.99; $1,986.06; up $408.93

• Capital Improvement --$4,790.20; $3,972.07; up $818.13

• Local Option Use Tax -- $2,464.90; $2,403.60; down $61.30

• Motor Vehicle Tax -- $3,523.29; $3,497.77; up $25.52

Goodman

• General Revenue -- $6,606.52; $6,208.61; up $397.91

• Transportation – $3,303.54; $3,104.29; up $199.25

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

EIU grad transfer Marvin Johnson lists Hogs in top 4
by Richard Davenport
DT target impressed by Arkansas' first scrimmage
by Richard Davenport
State's new daily covid cases rise as hospitalizations decline
by Tess Vrbin
Suspect arrested in killing of man at Clarksville drive-thru
by William Sanders
Independence County sheriff's office reports apparent homicide
by David Wilson
ADVERTISEMENT