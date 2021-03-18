Tax Revenues Rise

Sales tax receipts for October 2020, when compared to 2019 receipts for the same time period, show that municipalities within the county and the county as a whole experienced an increase in sales tax revenue.

Sales tax receipts for October, distributed in November, are listed first below. They are followed by last year's figures, with the difference between the two, whether an increase or decrease, listed last.

McDonald County

• General Revenue -- $148,929.37; $116,997.53; up $31,931.84

• Road and Bridge -- $148,929.23; $116,997.55; up $31,931.68

• Law Enforcement -- $148,929.24; $116,997.53; up $31,931.71

• Emergency Communication -- $139,289.22; $108,652.58; up $30,636.64

Pineville

• At the time of publication, this information was not available.

Anderson

• General Revenue -- $29,080.58; $17.912.62; up $11,167.96

• Transportation -- $16,564.28; $8,420.39; up $5,143.89

Noel

• At the time of publication, this information was not available.

Southwest City

• General Revenue -- $10,548.07; $8,656.55; up $1,891.52

• Fire Protection -- $2,394.99; $1,986.06; up $408.93

• Capital Improvement --$4,790.20; $3,972.07; up $818.13

• Local Option Use Tax -- $2,464.90; $2,403.60; down $61.30

• Motor Vehicle Tax -- $3,523.29; $3,497.77; up $25.52

Goodman

• General Revenue -- $6,606.52; $6,208.61; up $397.91

• Transportation – $3,303.54; $3,104.29; up $199.25