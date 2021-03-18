Obituaries

Robert Montgomery

Jan. 22, 1946

March 1, 2021

Robert "Bob" Montgomery, 75, of Pineville, Mo., died Monday, March 1, 2021, at Concordia Health and Rehabilitation in Bella Vista, Ark.

He was born Jan. 22, 1946, in Akron, Ohio to Leo Fred and Dorothy Frances (Straub) Montgomery. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam, attaining the rank of staff sergeant. He received an honorable discharge in 1981. He married Francis Elaine Goswick on May 12, 1986, in Las Vegas, Nev. He was a mechanic for P.A.M. Transport in Tontitown, Ark. for 10 years. He enjoyed woodworking, building sheds, cabinets and other items. Together, the couple enjoyed traveling in their travel trailer all over the United States.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Robert H. Montgomery II; a grandson, Wes Leach; and a sister, Linda Montgomery.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Francis Montgomery; two sons, Kenneth Montgomery of Ft. Myers, Fla., John Montgomery of Las Vegas; step-daughters, Theresa Leach and Pamela Hodges, both of Pineville; a sister, Judy Cleavenger of Marietta, Ga.; and one granddaughter

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of the Ozark Funeral Home.

No formal services are planned at this time.