McDonald County Boys' And Girls' Basketball Members Receive All-conference Honors

March 18, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.

Six members of the McDonald County boys' and girls' basketball recently received all-conference honors.

Leading the way is Lady Mustang Sydney Killion. The senior was a first-team selection to the West Division of the Big 8 Conference all-star team.

Joining Killion on the girls' all-conference list were sophomore Samara Smith, named to the second team, and honorable mention selections senior Kristen Penn and sophomore Adasyn Leach.

The McDonald County boys' team was represented by junior Pierce Harmon, named to the second team, and honorable mention selection junior Eli McClain.

