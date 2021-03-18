Land Transfers

Vickie L. Owens to Trenten A. Vaughn. Cottage Park. Blk. 2, Lot 5 and Lot 6. McDonald County, Mo.

Robin Beaty and Charles P. Beaty to Trustee Cody T. Ritter, Trustee Lindsay D. Ritter and Cody T. Ritter and Lindsay D. Ritter Trust Agreement. Sec. 1, Twp. 23, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

Kathleen B. Bernard and Randall K. Bernard to Randall K. Bernard and Kathleen B. Bernard Revocable Trust. Sec. 5, Twp. 22, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

S. Anglin & Associates #12, LLC to Henry Investments, LLC. Sec. 10, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Karen S. Savage to Angela Kaye Hall and William Neil Hall. Sec. 6, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Missouri Creek, LLC to Thomas Anderson Jones. Sec. 7, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

The Sacerdotal Order of the David Company to Dahntay M. Duran, Crystal N. Duran and Beverly K. Bergen. Sec. 22, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Janice Merle Scholes McCain, Dawn Scholes and Alex Scholes to The Janice Scholes McCain Trust Dated March 26, 2010. Sec. 22, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Valerie Brendel and Randall Brendel to Kurt Mundwiller and Emily Mundwiller. Sec. 15, Twp. 23, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Riggins Renovations, LLC to Photography by Tim Toms, LLC. Original Town of Goodman. Blk. 5, Lot 1, Lot 2 and Lot 3. McDonald County, Mo.

Karen S. Savage to Rebecca Pryer and Jason Pryer. Sec. 1, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Juanita H. Mullett and Leroy Mullett to Katie Gingerich and Mahlon Gingerich. Sec. 17, Twp. 23, Rge. 29. McDonald County, Mo.

Karen S. Dobbs and William D. Dobbs to Adamson Holding Company, LLC. Sec 1, Twp. 21, Rge. 33 and Sec. 2, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Donna E. Schultz and Dennis L. Schultz to Alison G. Taylor and Brent E. Taylor. Sec. 4, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Penelope H. Davis McGath and Rickey L. McGath to Phillip Hutchinson. Sec. 21, Twp. 22, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Beverly Scott Wardlaw and George Williamson Wardlaw to Roseanne G. Florey. Sec. 29, Twp. 23, Rge. 29. McDonald County, Mo.

Roseanne G. Florey to Beverly Scott Wardlaw and George Williamson Wardlaw. Sec. 29, Twp. 23, Rge. 29. McDonald County, Mo.