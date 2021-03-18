Lance Looks Ahead To Mayoral Race

Terry Lance wishes that more people were throwing their hat in the ring for the Noel mayoral race.

As it now stands, Lance will be the only Noel mayoral candidate listed on the ballot in April. Registered voters will go to the polls on April 6.

"I'd like to see a lot bigger percentage interested," he said.

Lance was the only one to complete the paperwork, said Noel city clerk Deby Hopping. "We had one other person come in to register for the mayor position but he didn't get his paperwork returned to us."

A McDonald County voting official last week confirmed that Lance is the only candidate running in the Noel mayoral race.

Lance isn't exactly sure why others haven't signed up. He speculates that some don't think that certain goals can be accomplished. Others may be too busy working.

A 30-year resident of Noel, Lance is now retired and said he has the time to devote to the job. He knows he doesn't have all the answers but believes his retirement allows him the chance to explore leadership options.

"It's my duty to try."

Lance has served as South Ward alderperson on the Noel City Council. That experience -- in addition to entertaining creative ideas -- might just be the ticket for Lance.

"I listen to all ideas," he said. "I think the more heads that come together, the better the ideas."

Lance worked for the Noel Water Company and feels he knows almost everyone in town. The small, riverside town -- known for its summer tourism season -- also is known for numerous cultures. Many come from countries such as Somalia and Myanmar to work in Tyson's chicken plant in town.

Lance believes in a common-sense approach to financial opportunities, bringing the community together and considering different ideas for improving the town. Others look to him for ideas, he said. "For some reason, a lot of people want to know my opinion," he said.

Noel neighbors have more commonalities than differences, he said. He also notes that small businesses have struggled financially and closed, and streets are in disrepair -- problems that aren't uncommon for other small towns.

Some Noel neighbors are interested in established some type of tax that would provide ongoing financial stability, so the town could improve its infrastructure.

Lance is interested in considering that idea, as well as researching and pursuing grants. He has gained quite a bit of information from a gentleman who served as a mayor in a small Oklahoma town for six years. Though Lance realizes there are some differences, he believes there's some common ground that could benefit Noel.

Lance is interested in finding workable solutions to improve Noel. It's a town of which he's proud and would like to see flourish once again.

"I've lived in the same house for 30 years," he said. "The river has been a draw ever since Mom and Dad moved us to Neosho when I was 7."

If elected, Lance said he's committed to approaching problem-solving with an open mind.

"If there's a problem, come talk to me ... but try to have an idea of a solution."