Goodman Discusses Water, Sewer Rates

The Goodman Board of Aldermen, at its meeting Tuesday, discussed the possibility of raising water and sewer rates within the city.

Alderman Clay Sexson asked City Clerk Georgia Holtz if a 50-cent increase per 1,000 gallons on water and sewer would get the city into a position where it is not losing money. Holtz said it should. The board also discussed an increase of $1 per 1,000 gallons.

Mayor JR Fisher read a list of surrounding cities' water rates, noting that, at $18 per month, Goodman's was near the least expensive, with only Pineville's being lower. He said Anderson's is $19.16, Neosho's is $23.81 and Pineville's is $12.85. He noted Joplin, which only has sewer, charges $62.94 per month. Also, Southwest City charges $15.35 per month but is increasing in July to $18.70 and in January to $22.10, he said.

The discussion was tabled until the next meeting in order for Holtz to get more information on the proposed increase.

The board approved the first readings of two ordinances concerning qualifications for municipal judges.

Fisher noted that the position has been changed from elected to appointed because Goodman has moved its municipal court to Pineville, and the city is under a three-year contract with Pineville. However, if at some point in the future the city wanted to move the court back to Goodman, under the new qualifications the judge would have to be bar-certified.

Also discussed was the new community building. The board agreed it should be called the community building and not a community center. Signs for the ballpark and community building were discussed. Fisher said he would look into prices for the signs. At the end of the meeting, several community members volunteered to donate money toward the signs.

Fisher told the board that the Dollar General in town had requested a liquor license and was unable to get one due to an ordinance that restricted the number of licenses that are allowed to be granted in the town.

Holtz said the ordinance said one license may be granted per thousand population or fraction thereof. Since the town has a population of 1,200, that makes two licenses. Fisher said those two are already spoken for. He was in favor of increasing the number of licenses so that the town could take in more sales tax revenue from liquor purchases.

Holtz said if the ordinance was changed to two licenses per thousand population or fraction thereof, that would give the city four licenses. The board will consider the ordinance at its next meeting.

Fisher also told the board that he is looking into a situation in which stormwater runoff from the school has been flooding Whitmore Street. He is going to meet with the school and see what can be done to rectify the situation.

In citizens' business, Meghan Sprenkle of Goodman Tire and Auto thanked the police department for charging a suspect in connection with the burglary of her business, and Daniel Davidson issued an apology for remarks made at the last meeting and withdrew his request for the impeachment of the tax collector.

In other business, the board approved bills in the amount of $34,284 and transfers in the amount of $22,317.