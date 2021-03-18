Easter Egg Hunts Planned Across County

A number of McDonald County communities have scheduled Easter egg hunts, both free-range and socially-distanced, in the coming weeks.

Southwest City will continue the town's traditional Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 27, at Blankenship Park. Youth up to age 12 are invited to participate.

Hunting fields will be designated by age brackets as follows: walking to 3 year-olds, 3 to 4 year-olds, 5 to 6 year-olds, 7 to 7 year-olds and 10 to 12 year-olds.

Pineville will also celebrate with an Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 27, in the town square.

The McDonald County Library will be hosting an Easter egg hunt from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 1.

Organizers acknowledge that keeping little ones distanced can be challenging, so the library has carefully curated the event. In order to safely plan ahead, those wishing to participate are asked to call in advance and RSVP.

Each child is guaranteed 10 eggs, as well as take and make Easter crafts, holiday treats, prize drawings and a photo booth with Peter Rabbit.

Goodman Betterment Club will host its first annual Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 3, at the Goodman Ballpark. Youth up to age 18 are invited to take part in the festivities.