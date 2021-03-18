Courthouse News

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Sean A. Doran vs. Stacy A. Doran. Dissolution.

Jenna M. McGlothlin vs. Sean W. McGlothlin. Dissolution.

Mary J. Marcum vs. Scott L. Tucker. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Isaac E. Colunga. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Gene Moore Jr. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Wesley O. Bethel. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Taylor R. Surly. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler.

The following cases were heard:

Dustin M. Tolbert vs. Rachel L. Stamps. Judgment of dissolution.

Estela Altarmirano vs. Jorge L. Morales Quintero. Judgment of dissolution.

Stephanie L. Addleman vs. Brian K. Addleman. Judgment of dissolution.

Mary J. Marcum vs. Scott L. Tucker. Judgment of dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Rachel D. Allen. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $185.50.

Trent P. Endres. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Jazzmyne J. Eveland. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $300.

James E. Hayworth. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Justin B. McCallum. Driver failed to secure child less than 8 years-old in child restraint or booster seat. Guilty plea. Fine of $49.50.

Aleigh M. Oliver. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Kimberly D. O'Neal. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Abhinav Punj. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Daniel Maldonado Ruiz. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Taylor R. Surly. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Citibank vs. Donald D. Jones. Suit on account.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Randy Bochmeyer. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Stanley Haywood. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Charles Logan. Suit on account.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Michael D. Brown. Suit on account.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Sherrie Schooley. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Kay Cooper. Suit on account.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Michael Murphy. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Jenifer McGonigal. Suit on account.

Easy Cash ASAP, LLC vs. Annette Freytag. Breach of contract,

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Mysti S. Yust. Suit on account.

State of Missouri:

Jackie Lane Boyd. Littering.

Corvin J. Black. DWI -- alcohol, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Christopher Hall. Theft/stealing.

Jody L. Bullard. DWI -- alcohol and failed to drive within single lane on roadway having three or more lanes.

Wesley Omer Bethel. DWI -- alcohol, exceeded posted speed limit and failed to drive within single lane on roadway having three or more lanes.

Anthony L. Cooper. DWI -- alcohol, failed to drive within single lane on roadway having three or more lanes and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Nicholas W. Croasdell. DWI -- alcohol and failed to drive within single lane on roadway having three or more lanes.

Zachary Eugene Hayter. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility and exceeded posted speed limit.

Victoria C. Carter. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Kaden M. Hall. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Hunter D. Powell. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Frander A. Paau Mendoza. DWI -- alcohol, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

Johnny M. Scialabba. Driver operated commercial motor vehicle without seat belt.

Shawn E. Jones. Driver operated commercial motor vehicle without seat belt.

Felonies:

Steven T. Gorman. Domestic assault.

Carl Jeffrey Parks. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

James G. Icenogle.

Patty S. Martinez. Endangering the welfare of a child -- no sexual conduct.

The following cases were heard:

Anglin Family Investments vs. Brian K. Addleman et al. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Robert L. Eastburn. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Stacy Gibson. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Arvest Bank vs. Lenard I. Gorman. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Discover Bank vs. Scott M. Haggard. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Scott Haggard. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Talisha L. Hudson et al. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Discover Bank vs. Jimmy Killion. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Wendy Mathews. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Corner Stone Bank vs. James A. Presley. Small claims over $100. Judgment for plaintiff.

Corner Stone Bank vs. Bud W. Price. Small claims over $100. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Sabrina L. Reeves. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Corner Stone Bank vs. Susan Y. Robinson. Small claims over $100. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Katrine Y. Santos. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Alicia A. Sams. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Marsha L. Sutcliffe. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Chad L. Wilson. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Lori R. Winchester. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Charles Pettit. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

None.

Felonies:

None.