American Legion Benefit Dinner

The American Legion Post 392 is hosting a drive-thru benefit dinner with pickup from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 19, next to Cornerstone Bank on Jesse James Road in Pineville. The menu will be pork tenderloin, dressing, potatoes, vegetables, roll and dessert, all for a $7 donation. Pre-orders need to be requested by Friday, March 18, by ordering on the Facebook page or calling 417-389-0937 or 417-850-6330.

Lunch on Pineville Square

Bunker Hill Quilters will serve lunch on Pineville Square beginning at 11 a.m. Monday, March 29. The menu includes chili, chili dogs, Frito pie, desserts, and tea.

Home Gardening Webinar

The University of Missouri Extension will offer a webinar series to help beginning home gardeners grow a vegetable garden. The Zoom course covers the basics from planning and seed starting to diseases and insects. Sessions are 6:30-8 p.m. Thursdays, March 25-May 27. Live sessions include lectures followed by question-and-answer periods with MU Extension horticulture specialists. "For those interested in growing their own food, this is a good course to start with, focusing on the basic knowledge for gardens," said MU Extension horticulturist Debi Kelly.

Schedule of topics

• March 25: Planning the garden.

• April 1: Seed starting and sourcing plant materials.

• April 8: Cool-season crops.

• April 15: Alternative gardening methods (includes container, raised bed, square foot).

• April 22: Crop fertility (includes making compost).

• April 29: Warm-season crops.

• May 6: Diseases in your garden.

• May 13: Insects in your garden.

• May 20: Herbs.

• May 27: Perennial and specialty vegetables.

Register at extension.missouri.edu/events/2021-home-gardening-webinar-series. For questions, contact Kelly at [email protected] or 636-797-5391.

Safety and Health Program Event

The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations will host a Safety and Health Program Management online training event from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 27, Wednesday, Aug. 26, and Thursday, Nov. 18. The session is free and topics include workplace analysis management leadership and employee involvement, hazard prevention and control, and safety and health training. Space is limited. Call 573-522-7233 (SAFE) or visit labor.mo.gov/onsite for more information.