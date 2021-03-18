This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Feb. 8

Larry Daniel Forcum Jr., 41, Anderson, defective equipment

Feb. 9

Reno Russell Gallegos, 51, Pineville, violation of order of protection for adult and burglary

Feb. 10

Clayton D. Burke, 22, Diamond, Mo., operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Thomas C. Childers, 18, Lowell, Ark., fraudulent use of credit/debit device

Justin Scott Hylton, 38, Joplin, operated motor vehicle without obtaining new driver's license after being revoked/suspended, DWI -- alcohol, leaving scene of motor vehicle accident and, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Feb. 12

Robert Ronald Belcher, 48, Noel, failure to register as sex offender

Feb. 13

Daniel Matagolai Igisolar, 42, no address given, assault

Feb. 14

Kelsi M. Johnston, 22, Noel, failure to register motor vehicle

Feb. 15

John Ahren Gardner Jr., 23, Noel, expired plates

Feb. 16

Shannon Gene Lester Potter, 43, Noel, delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, driving while revoked/suspended and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Feb. 17

Andres Alejandro, 28, San Juan, Texas, miscellaneous weapon violation

Jason Polk McAdams, 49, Anderson, parole violation

Feb. 18

Jonathan Lee Golden, 47, Goodman, violation of order of protection for adult

Garren Lee Hixson, 33, Lanagan, possession of a controlled substance or less of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful use of weapon

Kayla Marie Main, 26, Southwest City, out-of-state fugitive, delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine/methamphetamine

Amber Marie Montes-Mendel, 38, Noel, displayed/possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another person, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and passing bad check

Sara Eliza Ritter, 33, Decatur, Ark., delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine/methamphetamine

Feb. 20

Janeece Jackson, 39, Lawrence, Kan., assault -- special victim and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop

Robert Neal Sandmann, 55, Springdale, Ark., out-of-state fugitive

Feb. 21

Derek Scott Hudson, 22, Southwest City, property damage

Douglas Dale Kabala, 20, Webb City, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident

Jose Guadalupe Moreno-HinoJosa, 25, Noel, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Jacob Alvin Youngblood, 32, Galena, Kan., driving while revoked/suspended

Feb. 22

Travis Ray Owen, 29, Noel, theft/stealing

Feb. 23

Jenna Sue Bankston, 49, Goodman, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop and animal abuse

Rodney James Dennis, 48, Noel, contempt of court

Larry Wayne Henson, 53, Pineville, contempt of court

Joshua Caswell McIntier, 32, Pineville, domestic assault, making false report, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Tyler M. Ori, 26, Anderson, failed to signal/gave improper signal when stopping/turning left or right, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register motor vehicle, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Travis Vincent Santizo, 42, Sulphur Springs, Ark., fish without permit -- non-resident