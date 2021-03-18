This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Feb. 8
Larry Daniel Forcum Jr., 41, Anderson, defective equipment
Feb. 9
Reno Russell Gallegos, 51, Pineville, violation of order of protection for adult and burglary
Feb. 10
Clayton D. Burke, 22, Diamond, Mo., operated motor vehicle without a valid license
Thomas C. Childers, 18, Lowell, Ark., fraudulent use of credit/debit device
Justin Scott Hylton, 38, Joplin, operated motor vehicle without obtaining new driver's license after being revoked/suspended, DWI -- alcohol, leaving scene of motor vehicle accident and, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Feb. 12
Robert Ronald Belcher, 48, Noel, failure to register as sex offender
Feb. 13
Daniel Matagolai Igisolar, 42, no address given, assault
Feb. 14
Kelsi M. Johnston, 22, Noel, failure to register motor vehicle
Feb. 15
John Ahren Gardner Jr., 23, Noel, expired plates
Feb. 16
Shannon Gene Lester Potter, 43, Noel, delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, driving while revoked/suspended and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Feb. 17
Andres Alejandro, 28, San Juan, Texas, miscellaneous weapon violation
Jason Polk McAdams, 49, Anderson, parole violation
Feb. 18
Jonathan Lee Golden, 47, Goodman, violation of order of protection for adult
Garren Lee Hixson, 33, Lanagan, possession of a controlled substance or less of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful use of weapon
Kayla Marie Main, 26, Southwest City, out-of-state fugitive, delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine/methamphetamine
Amber Marie Montes-Mendel, 38, Noel, displayed/possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another person, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and passing bad check
Sara Eliza Ritter, 33, Decatur, Ark., delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine/methamphetamine
Feb. 20
Janeece Jackson, 39, Lawrence, Kan., assault -- special victim and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop
Robert Neal Sandmann, 55, Springdale, Ark., out-of-state fugitive
Feb. 21
Derek Scott Hudson, 22, Southwest City, property damage
Douglas Dale Kabala, 20, Webb City, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident
Jose Guadalupe Moreno-HinoJosa, 25, Noel, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Jacob Alvin Youngblood, 32, Galena, Kan., driving while revoked/suspended
Feb. 22
Travis Ray Owen, 29, Noel, theft/stealing
Feb. 23
Jenna Sue Bankston, 49, Goodman, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop and animal abuse
Rodney James Dennis, 48, Noel, contempt of court
Larry Wayne Henson, 53, Pineville, contempt of court
Joshua Caswell McIntier, 32, Pineville, domestic assault, making false report, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Tyler M. Ori, 26, Anderson, failed to signal/gave improper signal when stopping/turning left or right, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register motor vehicle, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Travis Vincent Santizo, 42, Sulphur Springs, Ark., fish without permit -- non-resident