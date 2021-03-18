Anderson Traffic Stop Turns Into Shootout

What began as a routine traffic stop escalated into a shootout and an hours-long standoff last week.

On the evening of Sunday, March 7, Officer Steve Hollis with the Anderson Police Department attempted to stop a red Jeep SUV for blowing through a stop sign. Following a short pursuit through town, the vehicle pulled over near West 76 and Anderson Street.

A passenger stepped out of the vehicle, brandished a 12-gauge pump-action shotgun and fired at Hollis and his vehicle. Hollis returned fire before the passenger returned to the vehicle, exited, discharged the firearm once more, and fled on foot while the driver sped away.

The vehicle was discovered abandoned 20 minutes later.

Police Chief Dave Abbott said, at this time, the department had a "mediocre description" of the suspects, their clothing and the vehicle and were unable to locate the suspects that night.

In the following days, APD, the McDonald County Sheriff's Office and the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team received information indicating the driver to be David Molina Jr. and the passenger and shooter to be David Molina Sr. After reviewing Molina Sr.'s criminal history, it was discovered that he was convicted of a felony DWI in 2016, barring him from possessing a firearm.

The departments instituted a multi-faceted method utilizing tips from the community, personal interviews, property surveillance and triangulating cell phone locations to determine that Molina Sr. was armed, staying at 227 N. Broadway Street in Southwest City, and had made statements that he would not be going back to prison willingly.

After confirming that his cell phone was active and located at the address provided, law enforcement began systematically clearing the surrounding properties for safety on Thursday, March 11.

Deputies attempted to call Molina out of the home, both on the loudspeaker and via his cell phone, but Molina did not comply.

Due to the threats made and the gravity of the situation, CS gas was deployed within the home. According to the court documents, approximately two hours after deploying the gas, Molina exited the home and surrendered.

Abbott was the arresting officer.

"Molina actually rode to jail in the vehicle he shot at," Abbott noted.

Officer Hollis sustained pellets in his face, wrist and shoulder from the shooting, but as of Tuesday, March 16, he was back on duty.

49-year-old Molina is facing multiple felony charges, including assault first degree or attempt -- serious physical injury or special victim, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm, violation of order of protection for adult -- second offense and resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing -- creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person.

He is currently being held without bond at the McDonald County Detention Center.