Anderson Council Approves Dashcam Purchases

Anderson's regular city council meeting on Tuesday began with a stark moment of silence for recently-deceased Alderman Jimmie Gideon.

Police Chief Dave Abbott then updated council members on the week's officer-involved shooting, the officer's health and the status of the suspect. Abbott went on to thank the entire police department, the McDonald County Sheriff's Office and the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team for working tirelessly to solve the case.

Abbott also spoke about the benefits of dashcams and the aid a camera would have provided during the shooting. Abbott explained that the body cam did not start recording until after shots were fired, whereas a dashcam would have initiated recording as soon as the lights were activated and provided a description of the vehicle, and possibly, the suspects.

"Find the money, and get them in the other two cars," said Alderman Richard Cable.

Abbott provided the council with two quotes for a remodel of the police station and spoke about K-9 Samson's health. He said that one day after returning to service, Samson was in too much pain to continue. Officer Willet, Samson's handler, asked to retire the K-9 rather than pursue surgery.

Ultimately, the council voted to put the remodel on hold, retire Samson and put those funds toward the purchase of two additional dash cams at a cost of $6,212 each.

John Jones and Jeff Goldammer of the Economic Security Corporation approached the council asking for assistance with a stormwater drainage issue.

Jones said that the Head Start and Early Head Start locations have sustained flood damage for six out of the last 10 years. He said that the surrounding properties are at a higher elevation, causing debris to settle and then wash down to the structures in question. Jones said last week's flooding incapacitated a $30,000 piece of playground equipment and required close to 300 man-hours to clear.

"We just need relief from the constant cleanup and cost," Goldammer said.

Public Works Director Ben Shoemaker said he plans to clear the ditches on Thursday, replace a 400-foot culvert, and form a plan to prevent this issue in the future.

Departmental Reports

Public Works Director Shoemaker reported that, 17 months after taking and passing the test, he received his Class B water license in the mail.

Shoemaker said the street department is working on a list of materials needed to repair the sidewalk from Main Street to Walnut Street, then on to Bellvue Street, to provide a safe path to the grade school.

Shoemaker also requested to purchase an additional pallet of electronic read water meters. He said, currently, more than 330 meters have been installed, which is about half.

The council approved the budgeted purchase.

Fire Chief Dave Abbott reported that new bunker gear has arrived and he hopes to purchase four more sets soon. He said the SCBA units have yet to arrive.

City Clerk Andi Browning requested a full-time water department clerk. This would allow for a designated court clerk and put the city in compliance with Senate Bill 5.

The council voted to tentatively hire a clerk after the report is received and the budget is scrutinized.

"It's better to be over budget than under the bus," Alderman Chester Neel said.

In other business, the council:

• Approved the purchase of Nixel software in order to directly communicate with residents regarding emergencies, natural disasters, road closures, etc.;

• Approved the purchase of 3 TB of Dropbox storage at a cost of $199 annually;

• Discussed uniform cleaning services and agreed to continue using Cintas until the contract expires in 2024;

• Scheduled the citywide yard sale for Saturday, May 1 and Sunday, May 2;

• Scheduled the farmers market for the first and third Saturday of the month, from April to October;

• Renewed the city's worker compensation insurance;

• Approved the purchase of a 30x50x10-foot pavilion to be installed at Town Hole, in place of the previous pavilion;

• Paid bills in the amount of $64,534.18.