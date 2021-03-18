American Pickers Looking For Treasures In Missouri

American Pickers are coming to Missouri, hoping to find some unique treasures packed away in the hills of McDonald County.

The American Pickers show, which airs on the History Channel, is known for looking for owners of unusual furniture, cars, collectibles and more.

The crew plans to visit in mid-May, spending seven to 10 days during the stay, said Maggie Kissinger, associate producer.

“We don’t have specific dates set,” Kissinger said. “We would plan that with the contributors we find.”

Finding the different and the unusual is a journey on which American Pickers find themselves a great deal. The show is filmed in various spots across the United States. Kissinger said Missouri was a natural next stop.

“We’ve been to Missouri before and have found some great collections, so we are excited to hear from Missourians again about the interesting stuff they have!” she said.

Pickers are interested in finding “sizable, unique collections” while learning the interesting stories that lie behind those finds. The Pickers mission: recycling and rescuing forgotten relics while meeting characters along the back-roads of America.

The Pickers like to give “historically significant objects a new lease on life,” while learning some fascinating American history. “They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them.”

The crew is interested in picking private collections only, so will not visit stores, malls, flea markets, museums auctions, businesses and anything open to the public.

The show’s staff is also adamant that all those appearing on the show — and crew members — remain safe during this time of covid-19. “We at American Pickers are taking this pandemic very seriously and will be adjusting our schedule accordingly for the safety of those who appear on our show and our crew,” she said. “We won’t pick unless everybody is safe, so if we cannot make those dates, nobody’s time is wasted as we will re-schedule to a date when conditions allow filming.”

The crew is excited to see what’s in store for them in Missouri. “The Pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before,” she said.

Anyone interested in reaching out to American Pickers about their unique items, private collection or antique accumulations, may call 1-855-OLD-RUST (653-7878) or email [email protected]