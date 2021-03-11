White Rock Volunteer Firefighter Profile

A car stuck on a hill in a precarious way taught Jonathan Frangione a valuable lesson in being prepared for anything that comes his way.

The White Rock volunteer firefighter and his team quickly assessed that if the driver let off the brakes, the car would go over the hill. The team then determined the "best avenue" to rectify the situation.

The challenging situation helped Frangione to quickly size up a situation, then creatively figure out the best plan of action.

"It's being cool, collected and having the knowledge to do your job effectively," he said.

Frangione works full-time, installing and servicing fireplaces for Godfrey & Black in Rogers. The Gravette resident is a first-generation firefighter who has always been interested in helping others in need, he said.

Frangione was with a previous department but came out and trained with this department. He's passed the department's 90-day probation time and is now focused on becoming a fully-certified firefighter, as the department's overall goal is having all of its firefighters achieve Firefighter I and II certifications.

He also plans to develop his leadership skills and knowledge to step into an officer's role, such as battalion chief.

The outdoorsman, who enjoys biking, swimming and hiking, enjoys seeing the looks of relief on people's faces when he assists them during an accident, fire, or another challenging call.

That motivates him to continue helping others. The solid brotherhood within the department also spurs him to be a valued member.

"If it's 2 a.m. and they need me, I'll be there in a heartbeat," he said. "If the building is burning, I'll run in and grab them."

He encourages anyone interested in joining to contact the department.

"We need firefighters. If you want to add that suit to your collection, call us."

Editor's Note: This feature is part of a series of White Rock volunteer firefighter profiles. The volunteer fire department in Jane, Mo., responds to emergencies and non-emergency calls within a 90-square mile area.