SWC Takes Final Steps Toward Securing Community Development Block Grant

Southwest City's board of aldermen took the final steps toward securing a $750,000 Community Development Block Grant on Tuesday when they began reviewing and executing the contract related to the CDBG. With the help of the Harry S. Truman Coordinating Council, the city was awarded grant funds to assist with repairing, rebuilding and replacing aspects of the current water and wastewater system.

Jeff and Robin Ceperley, of Anderson Engineering, spoke with the council regarding design drafts for the systems. The Ceperleys presented the council with maps highlighting where easements and boring permits will be needed and inquired about the possible cooperation of property owners, as well as possible points of contention.

"We're in pretty good shape, I think," said Jeff Ceperley. He said, if possible, they would bring the final design drawings to the next council meeting.

Alderman Amber Killion requested the floor to discuss gaming machines within city limits. She presented two Senate bills covering the matter, SB98 and SB566, one in favor of the machines and one against, noting that neither has passed at this time.

Killion spoke about a gas station in town, the numerous gaming machines there and the crowd it attracts.

She said that the machines make the parking more limited and the crime more rampant, especially at night.

Killion pointed out that, while there's no ordinance currently in place, the council could draft an ordinance outlawing the machines.

Mayor David Blake suggested taking advantage of the sales tax revenue while it's here.

"I would prefer to have them gone if it's sales tax revenue versus increased crime," Killion replied. "We already deal with enough vandalism and crime as it is."

Mayor Blake noted that playing the machines isn't against the law and he doesn't want to step on any toes.

Alderman Steve Golden proposed the idea of taxing the gaming machines.

"I'm looking first at crime, then at tax revenue," Killion said.

Council members discussed the pay-out practices of store credit or cash. Mayor Blake said he would speak with the business owner about the pay-out method.

Marco Mendez requested permission to demolish the home located at 509 N. Main Street. Mendez was granted an add-on permit in Oct. 2020 but, upon making repairs in preparation for the addition, he discovered issue after issue.

The council granted Mendez a demolition permit.

James McKee then requested to add an attached garage to store his boat at 207 E. Choctaw Street.

After comparing the fees for garage, add-on and electrical permits, the council granted McKee a garage permit.

Departmental Reports

Fire Chief Shane Clark reported that, since the last meeting, the department has responded to four medical calls, two motor vehicle accidents, extinguished three brush fires and utilized the helicopter landing zone once.

Police Chief Bud Gow reported, since the last meeting, the department has issued 10 tickets, taken one report, assisted with one lockout and provided assistance to neighboring agencies four times. Gow also announced that the department has completed the necessary training and the transport cage has been installed in patrol vehicle No. 2.

Public Works Director Shane Clark reported that the street department has been trimming tree limbs in Blankenship Park and making repairs to the concession stands. Clark said the water department has repaired four water leaks and there are no current leaks he is aware of. The wastewater department has been preparing to haul sludge again and working on the standby clarifier.

City Clerk Austen reported that 12 businesses have renewed their business licenses for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

In other business, the council:

• Hired Jennifer Anderson as assistant city clerk;

• Spoke with Ball Director Chloe Lucas regarding the summer ball program and sponsorships;

• Closed the FY2020 PD Car Grant account with a balance of $0;

• Discussed Ordinance No. 586, outlining utility billing rules and regulations, and amendments to be made to the final payment date and shutoff procedure;

• Chose to donate the annually allotted $100 towards the Easter Egg Hunt, in addition to the $100 donated in 2020 that was not utilized;

• Paid bills in the amount of $12,144.08.