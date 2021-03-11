Suspect Charged With Three Felonies Nearly Two Years After Burglary

Meghan and Gerrod Sprenkle are finally getting some closure nearly two years after their small business was burglarized, hot checks were written and a car stolen.

Last week, a suspect was charged with several felonies in the case, Meghan Sprenkle said. Goodman Police Chief Adam Miller had contacted her to inform her, she said. A call to Miller was not returned by press time. However, court documents show that Michael J. Ashworth of Pineville is charged with burglary- 2nd degree, stealing -- $750 or more and property damage -- 1st degree in an incident that occurred May 18, 2019.

Goodman Police Department is the arresting agency in the case.

McDonald County Prosecuting Attorney Malia Anne Cheney filed a probable cause statement, complaint and warrant request on March 3, court records show. The warrant was served on March 5 at the Western Reception Diagnostic Correctional Center in St. Joseph, where Ashworth is currently serving another sentence.

The two-year investigation has finally resulted in some closure for the couple. The Sprinkles own Goodman Tire & Auto, a small business just off South Roy Hill Blvd. in Goodman, a main strip that runs through the small town.

Gerrod Sprenkle discovered the robbery had taken place when he opened the shop -- Goodman Tire & Auto -- for business on May 20. Several items had been taken, which Sprenkle estimated were valued at $6,000. The business checkbook and a car valued at $4,000 were also stolen, Meghan Sprenkle has said. The first check written by a suspect hit the bank on May 21, she has said. Several checks -- written by local women -- started showing up in local banks.

The stolen car was recovered in Kansas a little more than a half-mile from one of the suspects, David McEntire, chief investigator for the McDonald County Prosecutor's Office, said at the time.

McEntire said two women who cashed checks from the business were arrested for forgery charges and charged with Class D felonies. One was charged in Joplin, and one in Jasper County. That's where the checks were cashed.

McEntire said he had hoped that the felony forgery charges would produce enough pressure to gain more information from the two women, but that was not the case, McEntire had said. Investigators believe the women are part of an outer ring of people connected to a gang called the Joplin Honkies.

McEntire had said the investigation was bungled from the beginning when the Goodman Police Department -- at that time headed by Chief Curt Drake -- neglected to take fingerprints at the scene. McEntire's team, once they were asked to become involved two and a half weeks later, dusted for fingerprints, he said. The case hit several snags. McEntire resigned in the fall of 2019. His office referred inquiries about the case to the McDonald County Sheriff's Office, which referred inquiries to the Goodman Police Department. At that time, Goodman Police Chief Gary Huff told the Sprenkles that the results from the fingerprint dusting were those of an individual who is currently in the Department of Corrections on forgery charges, not related to their case, she said. Huff also reported, during a Jan. 21 Goodman City Council meeting, that an item sent to the crime lab for prints came back with some results.

However, during this time period, Sprenkle followed up with Huff, who could not locate the police reports for the case. She followed up with the McDonald County Sheriff's Office, who also could not locate any records, she said. Then, on Jan. 24, Huff resigned, effective immediately.

From there, Sprenkle believes the case sat for a year, with no agency working it.

"It was kind of put on the back burner," she said. Sprenkle recently reached out to Miller, who followed up with the investigation and got results, she said. The small business owners are glad to see some charges brought forward.

"I don't want people to think we are an easy target," she said. "I'm just glad that we're finally getting justice."