Summer ball signups underway in SWC

Athletes interested in signing up for Southwest City's summer ball program will have one last chance to do so this weekend. From noon until 2 p.m on Saturday, March 13, signups will be held at the ball fields in Blankenship Park.

Applications will also be accepted at City Hall during normal business hours until March 13. Late signups will be accepted based on team counts.

The fee is $25 for one player, with a $10 fee for each additional player in the same family. Scholarships are also available for players that need sponsoring.

Parents are asked to please provide a copy of the athlete's birth certificate.

For more information, contact Director Chloe Lucas at 417-592-2433.