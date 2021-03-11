Ridley Block Operations Voluntarily Recalls CRYSTALYX Sheep-lyx

Ridley Block Operations is voluntarily recalling three batches of CRYSTALYX Sheep-lyx. The product batches have been found to have elevated levels of copper, which is out of specification. With prolonged consumption, the affected product could potentially have adverse health effects on sheep. This recall relates only to CRYSTALYX Sheep-lyx with the following batch/lot numbers printed on the package:

PRODUCT NAME Batch/Lot# Item No./Product No. Package Info.

CRYSTALYX Sheep-lyx^B01769272 7248^125# Block

CRYSTALYX Sheep-lyx^B01769338 7248^125# Block

CRYSTALYX Sheep-lyx^B01769344 7248^ 60# Block

No other batch/lot numbers or other Ridley Block Operations products are involved in this voluntary recall. Only the specific batches and lot numbers of CRYSTALYX Sheep-lyx listed above are impacted. No injuries or illnesses have been reported.

Ridley Block Operations has notified its customers of this voluntary recall. Products matching these batch/lot numbers should be removed from distribution/inventory and discontinued from feeding.

Customers are encouraged to call Ridley Block Operations customer service at 1-903-480-0021 (Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT) for instructions on what to do with affected product inventory.