RELIGION: You Have To Hear Jesus To Touch Him

God's handiwork begins to color the earth's canvass as we see signs of spring with a little green grass and yellow jonquils peeking through. It was a beautiful Sunday morning to worship in God's house at Mill Creek Baptist Church.

Happy birthday to Jimmy Easter. Special prayers of healing and comfort for Bobby, Shelley, Sue Craig, Finley, Danny, the Barton family, Cleo's grandson and the shut-ins. Steve Mason shared thanks with the church. The business meeting will be held on Sunday, March 14.

"Neighbors?" a study of Luke 10:25-37, was the topic for the adult Sunday school lesson taught by Shelley Hall. As we looked at the story of "The Good Samaritan," the lesson reminded us that "believers demonstrate their love for God by extending grace to others."

Linda Abercrombie shared the devotional, "Bendy Chick," and read Proverbs 14:30. It reminded us that we must have flexibility to have peace and must find ways to keep the big things big and the small things small in life. With tolerance comes peace. "Major the major and minor the minor."

We were blessed with special praise music during our song service from Wayne Holly, Jerry Abercrombie and Karen Gardner. Congregational hymns included "Dwelling in Beulah Land," with Susan Cory at the piano.

Our pastor, Brother Mark Hall, reminded us to put our good intentions to work this week and then began Sunday's message, "Get Up or Get Out." Scripture was from Mark 5:21-43, the story about the healing of the woman and the twelve-year-old girl.

As Brother Mark talked about healing in the scripture, he said, "We pray so much for it, and sometimes it doesn't happen and we wonder why." He also told us about the significance of the number "12" being used in the Bible 187 times. "Twelve is a symbol of God's power and authority. Jacob had 12 sons, there were 12 tribes of Israel, 12 loaves of bread, 12 disciples, 12 gates, and Jesus first spoke at the temple when he was 12-years old. The woman suffered 12 years and the little girl was 12-years old. The stories are connected to remind us of God's power and to recognize His authority. There are two miracles in the stories of the woman and the little girl."

Brother Mark told us, "We pray and it doesn't happen and we question our faith; yet we are to have the faith of a mustard seed. It is not a question of faith. It is a question of not recognizing God's authority and power."

Brother Mark talked about what the two stories have in common. "First, we have to hear about Jesus. Both the woman and the little girl's father, Jarius, were desperate for a touch from Jesus. A lot of people need a touch from Jesus. They need faith but they don't recognize His power. That's what gives us Jesus' touch and His authority. Just as it tells us in the two stories, both the woman and Jarius had to hear about Jesus first. Have the people around us heard about Jesus? You have to hear about Him to touch Him."

Brother Mark told us that the second thing the two stories had in common was that both had to come with humility. "Check your pride at the door. Come to the altar. It is about the attitude and the posture. Jesus isn't a drive-through window. You need to walk to the altar because it takes humility and our pride holds us down. The most powerful prayers are when we lay down our humility at the feet of Jesus. The woman was healed immediately, but Jarius had to wait for his daughter to be healed because the negative crowd told him that she was dead. They were the miracle killers. They weren't desperate for Jesus; they were just desperate for control."

Brother Mark talked about two kinds of people. "There are those who find a solution for every problem and those who find a problem with every solution. Miracles don't happen when there are unbelief and no faith." He referred to Matthew 13:58 which says, "Now He did not do many mighty works there because of their unbelief." Brother Mark told us that a controlling spirit has no humility. "That is a scary testimony. When the Lord heals someone, He never makes a big production out of it. There is no ceremony. That's the power and authority of it. People make a big deal out of it because they want to be in the picture."

In closing, Brother Mark told us that, in regard to prayer, we have to give God control of it. "You have the 'one and done' crowd who 'name it and claim it' and then you have people like the persistent widow who are always in prayer. The key to the woman and Jarius receiving their miracles was their recognition of the power and authority of Jesus, but faith took them to Jesus first. How can you pray for someone if you haven't been saved first? Have you given Him that power and authority?"

Our hymn of invitation was "Have Thine Own Way, Lord," and Doug Cory gave the benediction.

