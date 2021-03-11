RELIGION: Are You Looking For Jesus to Come Again?

What a great day for the lord to come again; that is the way the pastor led us today. You see, Jesus is coming for those who are looking for Him. If we are looking, then we surely have him on our minds. That would point us to the word. This is the instruction that we must follow to make heaven our eternal home. Jesus came to save us from a life headed for hellfire where we would be tortured for eternity. Think about that fire that burns forever and ever.

The life of Christ was full of events that set examples to many people. From Luke 2:41, Pastor Bob Cartwright reminded us of an account in the life of Jesus that was the beginning of his ministry. There we read that Jesus was 12-years old. His mother Mary and father Joseph had traveled with him to Jerusalem for the feast of the Passover. After they had been there for days, they started the journey back to their home. After they traveled a ways, they realized that Jesus was not with them. As parents, they were very disturbed and began the search for their son.

They looked among family and friends for three days and could not find Jesus. When they found him, he was in the temple with the doctors, where he was both hearing them and asking questions. All who heard Him were astonished at His understanding and answers. His parents were astonished when they saw where He was and asked of Him, "Son why hast thou dealt with us in this manner? Mary said your Father and I have been looking for you with much sorrow in our heart." Then Jesus spoke to them saying, "How is it that ye sought me? Wist ye not that I must be about my Father's business?" Jesus at that early age knew his purpose in life. He was to spread the word of God throughout the land. Oh, how wonderful it would be if, at our age, we could be so in touch with the Lord that we knew exactly what our calling was.

In the second chapter of John, verses 1-10, we read of the way Jesus proved He was truly the son of God. On that day Jesus began his work for God. He would lay hands on the sick and they would be healed. He caused the water to be turned into wine at a marriage feast. His mother was there and told him they were out of wine for the guests. Jesus was disturbed that His mother did not understand that He had the answer and told her to have the servants bring the waterpots filled with water. The miracle was that when they began to pour the water into the vessels of the governor and his guests, it was a rich wine that came forth. All were shocked that the wine served last was so much better than the first batch. The ruler tasted and marveled that this was such an excellent drink.

From this time forward, Jesus performed many miracles and taught God's word. He caused many to trust that He would supply their needs if they would just follow the path of righteousness. Do we have that same trust? Do we know that we often worry and fret when we could have answers; if only we would stop and pray, seeking the Holy Spirit and the will of our Lord. We must be a new creature being led by the Master.

Philippians 2:5 proves this by telling us, we are to let this mind be in us that was also in Christ Jesus. If we seek to live this life. We find instruction in the same book, chapter 4, verse 8, where it proclaims that whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things. You see, if we are always thinking of things in this carnal world, we will miss the journey that God is trying to show us. He wants us to think about the good things listed in this chapter and give no room for Satan to perform his evil deeds in our life.

Wow, that is a big command but it is as the Lord said, "The only way we can remain pure in the sight of the one who really counts is to keep these commandments." There is a scripture that is my favorite and says, "If we have hope in this life only we would be of all men most miserable." See what He tells us, think on the things that will lead you on the right path, turn away from the hope that exists only in this world. He said to draw nigh to Him and He will draw nigh unto us. He will never leave us or forsake us, what a promise.

In conclusion, Pastor Bob again reminded us that we must be looking for the Lord to come in order to hear that trumpet calling us home. We pray God will bless you in the week to come.

We invite you to come to the little white church on the hill with the steeple, pointing souls to the Jesus who will come to gather his own. The Cove is located in Lanagan, Mo. We have service on Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Also Bible Study at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays. Come worship with us, we would love to have you.

Opinions expressed are those of the author.