Obituaries

Jackie Lou Barton

Jan. 5, 1959

March 8, 2021

Jackie Lou Barton, 62, of Southwest City, Mo., died Monday, March 8, 2021, at Freeman Hospital West in Joplin, Mo., from complications of a massive heart attack.

She was born Jan. 5, 1959, in Neosho, Mo., to the late James Nathan and Twila Nadine (Taylor) Martin. She was raised and attended school in Anderson and was a lifelong resident of McDonald County. On Oct. 14, 1973, she married David Barton Sr. She was a homemaker and worked at various poultry plants in the region. She enjoyed playing games on her phone and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of Oak Chapel Church.

Her parents and a grandson, Paco Gonzalez, preceded her in death.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, David Barton Sr. of the home; five children, Tammra Barton of Anderson, Michelle Sixkiller (Derrik) of Grove, David Barton Jr. (Anna) of Rocky Comfort, Jacqueline Mitchell (Mitch) of Southwest City, Gayla Gonzalez (Alfonso) of Southwest City; 16 grandchildren; two brothers, Jamie Martin, Jeff Martin, both of Anderson; and four sisters, Joyce Law of Anderson, Colleen Epperson of Neosho, Betty Zumwalt of Tulsa, Okla., Martha Zimmerman of Anderson.

Funeral services are at 10 a.m. Friday, March 12, 2021, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes with Pastor Darrin Robbins officiating. Burial will follow in the Saratoga Springs Cemetery in Southwest City. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 5-7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.

Online condolences: www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Linda Beth Chisholm

March 4, 1948

March 1, 2021

Linda Beth Chisholm, 72, of Goodman, Mo. died Monday, March 1, 2021, at home with family at her side.

She was born March 4, 1948, in Littlefield, Texas, to William and Maudie Lee Duncan. She moved to Missouri in 1977, was a homemaker and worked at Hudson Foods and Simmons Food for many years. She retired from Simmons Food in 2011 to return to Texas to care for her parents.

Preceding her in death were her parents; spouse, John Chisholm; second spouse, Rex Danner; and her sister, DeLois Jordan.

She is survived by her son, Kelly Danner (Tracy); her daughters, Angela Wilson (Cameron), Sherry Stephenson (Brian); and 11 grandchildren.

No services are planned at this time. The final resting place will be in Littlefield, Texas.

Anna Belle Lowe

Feb. 1, 1948

March 5, 2021

Anna Belle Lowe, 73, of Goodman, Mo., died Friday, March 5, 2021, at her daughter's home, after a long battle with her health.

She was born Feb. 1, 1948, in Kenwood, Okla., to the late Dick and Lucy (Chumalookey) Weeley. She was raised in Kenwood and Jay, Okla., and was a 1969 graduate of Sequoyah High School in Tahlequah, Okla. On May 24, 1974, she married Darrel Lowe. They lived in Lanagan and Southwest City before moving to Anderson in 1982. She was employed by Hudson/Tyson Foods in Noel for 30 years, retiring in 2005. She enjoyed gardening, sewing and craft projects. She attended Mountain Movers Church in Grove, Okla.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Leo and Lee Weeley.

She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Darrel Lowe of the home; two children, Billy Glenn Lowe of Goodman, Tammy Peterson (Donald R.) also of Goodman; five grandchildren; and two sisters, Betty Wilson and May Thrasher, both of Lanagan.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes with Pastor Brad Helton officiating.

Online condolences: www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

