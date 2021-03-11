Noel City Council Approves Two Businesses

Noel will soon have two new bars.

On Tuesday night, the Noel City Council gave the go-ahead to two bars that will serve patrons in Noel. During her presentation, Nikki Moore said she wants to re-open a newly remodeled 19th hole by the Noel Golf Course, which will sell liquor, wings, sandwiches and more.

Following that request, Nomen Solomon asked permission to open a bar in town. He will manage the business for the owner, he said. "Many Islanders" would patronize the bar, he said.

Mayor Lewis Davis stressed to Moore and Solomon that he wants to make sure there is no drug activity conducted at either bar or fights or other squabbles. Both assured him they would operate reputable businesses, with any problems squelched.

The city approved their requests, on the condition that all the paperwork and liquor licenses are provided to city personnel to confirm.

In other business, city council members set April 23-25 as dates for the citywide yard sale. The following dates -- April 26, 27 and 28 -- are designated as cleanup dates. The city will provide dumpsters for residents. Those who plan to take advantage of the cleanup service will need to show proof of residency with a water bill or other such paperwork, officials said.

The council also discussed business licenses. Davis told the council that businesses in Noel usually are charged $20 and that he didn't think they could charge larger businesses -- such as Tyson -- with additional fees unless he hears otherwise from the city's attorney.

The board also agreed to work on revamping an outdated ordinance regarding shutoffs. The ordinance was written back in the day when city officials had an agreement with Liberty to perform shutoffs. Crews had to dig up the line and install a valve so water would be shut off. Additionally, the information was brought to the board for its approval, which no longer takes place. The city also used to charge $250 to disconnect services, which is no longer the case.

In other business, Marshal Randy Wilson said that officers made 12 arrests in February, with 146 total cases recorded. As of March 9, the Marshal's Office had worked 330 cases.