New Covid Numbers Reflect Decrease In Reported Cases

McDonald County continued a five-week streak experiencing less than two dozen new cases of covid-19. A total of 15 new cases were reported for the week -- only three more than last week.

These numbers reflect a decrease in new cases reported, but this may also be due to fewer free testing sites available to the public.

As of publication, the total number of positive cases is 2,465. A total of 2,422 individuals have been released from isolation, leaving 43 still isolated and one individual currently hospitalized.

An additional 812 vaccines were administered last week, bring the total vaccination count to 4,084 doses.

On Wednesday, March. 3, McDonald County School District announced that one staff member is currently testing positive for covid-19, with 17 students and three staff members being excluded from school as a result.

No data was released regarding the school(s) of the quarantined students or staff.

Officials with the McDonald County Health Department remind the public that federal funding for testing through the CARES Act ended on Dec. 31. The health department is no longer able to continue free testing for the uninsured. All area clinics will continue to provide testing at a cost.

Health Department personnel will continue to focus on contact tracing and distributing covid vaccinations in phases.

The first phase, 1A, places a priority on vaccinating long-term care facility residents and staff as well as patient-facing healthcare workers.

Phase 1B focuses on vaccinating high-risk individuals 18 to 64 years old, and individuals older than 65 years, as well as first responders and essential workers.

Governor Mike Parson announced last week that Phase 1B, Tier 3, will be activated on Monday, March. 5. This tier focuses on those who work in fields that keep essential functions operating -- such as education and childcare, energy, agriculture and transportation, among others.

Populations at increased risk, such as prisoners and the homeless, will receive the vaccination in Phase 2, followed by all Missouri residents having access to the vaccine in Phase 3.

McDonald County Health Department officials reiterate that cases are continuing to rise and encourage the public to wear masks and social distance.

Updates on the vaccine and plans for distribution will continue to be shared online.

Due to a limited supply of antibody test kits, the health department is reserving tests for people who meet certain criteria. For more information, call 417-223-4351, ext. 0.

Testing is available at Ozarks Community Hospital clinics, Freeman Health System, Access Family Care in Anderson, and at the McDonald County Health Department. Each facility has different times and days for availability, so those wishing to be tested are asked to call ahead and schedule an appointment.

• Pineville Ozarks Community Hospital: 417-223-4290, by appointment.

• Noel Ozarks Community Hospital: 417-475-6151, by appointment.

• McDonald County Health Department: 417-223-4351, by appointment, for the uninsured.

• Access Family Care: 417-845-8300, every Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m., by appointment.

• Freeman Clinic of Anderson: 417-845-0545, must be symptomatic, by appointment.