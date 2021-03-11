MCHS Sydney Killion Signs With Evangel

At a recent signing day for three McDonald County athletes, Lady Mustang basketball player Sydney Killion signed a letter of intent to continue her basketball career at Evangel University in Springfield.

"It's a great opportunity for me to sign with Evangel to continue my basketball career," Killion said. "I appreciate all the great coaching staff I have had so far that have helped me grow as a player. I think it will be a great experience for me to play in college and continue everything I started since I was in first grade."

Killion said it wasn't as much basketball but academics that led her to Evangel.

"I was looking at some different colleges and its atmosphere and biology department stood out to me," Killion said. "I am going to major in biology. I want to be a surgeon in either neurology or pediatrics."

With the goal of becoming a doctor in the future, it is not surprising that among Killion's achievements in high school was earning an academic letter all four years she played basketball at MCHS. She also earned an athletic letter for three years and was named Defensive Player of the Year last year.

"I just want to thank my teammates, Coach Crane (Sean Crane, head girls' basketball coach at McDonald County High School), my parents, friends and family for the support throughout the years," Killion said.

Non-basketball awards Killion received at MCHS include School Ambassador, Character Ed Leader and Mustang Gold and Silver Card.

Crane said Killion's attributes go much farther than her physical ability on the basketball court.

"Sydney is such a great kid," Crane said. "I wish she was younger so she would be here next year. She does a little bit of everything for us. Literally, she does it all and I am not talking about just playing basketball. You don't have to worry about her off the floor. She always does what she is supposed to. If you watched us play, you see she really doesn't come off the floor unless she is in foul trouble. That's because she does everything for us. She will be successful at Evangel. Any opportunity you put in front of her, she will achieve success, not just in basketball, but in life itself."

Sydney is the daughter of Jimmy and Amber Killion.