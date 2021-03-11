MCHS Kaidan Campbell Signs With Evangel

Normally when an offensive lineman gets recognized, it's for something bad -- offsides, holding, giving up a sack or something else along those lines.

But McDonald County guard Kaidan Campbell got noticed for all the right reasons -- toughness, hard work, ability and a bunch of intangibles.

The McDonald County senior was one of three Mustang athletes recently to sign a letter of intent to continue his playing career at the collegiate level. Campbell signed with Evangel University in Springfield.

"I feel pretty good signing," Campbell said. "It's been a long time coming. I have been dreaming of this since probably I was in fourth grade. There have been a lot of hot football practices along the way, so it's pretty cool to be able to play in college."

Campbell is a two-time all-conference and team offensive lineman of the year. He also received the John O'Brien Award and all-area honors as a senior.

Campbell said it was through a family connection that he connected with Evangel.

"My uncle (Tanner Harnar) went there and I went up to a game in eighth grade and I fell in love with the school," Campbell said. "It's close to home, too, so that's pretty cool."

He said he contacted Evangel about playing football there.

"Coach Smith (assistant coach Ethan Smith) came to the high school and we set up a visit," Campbell said. "I went there and they offered me. It was as simple as that."

Dennis Darnel, offensive coordinator and offensive line coach, represented Evangel at the signing.

"Kaidan is an extremely tough player," Darnell said. "He plays hard. He reminds me of a player that graduated years ago named Kade Kelley. People who hear this and know Kade Kelley will know that is a pretty big accolade. He was a four-year captain for us. Kaidan has some of those leadership abilities and that kind of energy. We are excited to have him join our team and bring some of that to us."

Campbell played guard during his career at MCHS, but Darnell said he wasn't exactly sure what position Campbell would play at Evangel.

"I will probably see if he can snap the ball," Darnell said. "We'll see if he can do that for us. Those guys are hard to find."

McDonald County coach Kellen Hoover said Campbell will be hard to replace for a number of reasons.

"Kaidan has meant so much to our football program," Hoover said. "He obviously has been a great player for us. He has been an anchor for the offensive line. He has progressed more and more every single year. As a leader for our team, he's been an integral part of our culture change that is in the process of happening. He has been here from the beginning and has been a huge part of that. We will be sad to see him go, but he is going to do great things at Evangel."

Campbell, the son of Michael and Erica Price, is also involved in track, powerlifting and show choir at MCHS.

During the signing, he thanked his teammates, his coaches and his parents, "mainly my mom," for all their support.