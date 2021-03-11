MCHS Alexa Hopkins Signs With Murray State

When Alexa Hopkins takes the field at Murray State College in Tishomingo, Okla. next fall, there will be a feeling of familiarity with her high school career at McDonald County High School.

When not pitching at MCHS, Hopkins manned first base. She was a key hitter in the lineup whether playing first or pitching. Hopkins said she is going to continue to hit and play first base in addition to pitching in college.

Hopkins was one of three MCHS athletes to recently sign a letter of intent to continue their athletic career at the collegiate level.

"I am excited to be able to play at the next level," Hopkins said. "I began thinking about being able to play in college during my sophomore year. As I started pitching more and playing travel ball more and getting into it more, it came more into my view. It was getting real that I could play at the next level."

Hopkins said it was during summer ball that she first began the recruiting process.

"I was at a tournament in Tulsa and they saw me," Hopkins said. "They gave me their card and told me to contact them. I did and they immediately wanted me to come for a visit. I went there and they offered me a chance to play. Murray State is a small school and it reminds me of home."

Hopkins earned first-team all-district honors as a pitcher all four years at MCHS. She was also a three-year all-conference pitcher and a two-time all-area pitcher. Off the field, Hopkins was a four-year Gold Card winner by maintaining a 4.0-grade-point average.

She was coached at MCHS by Heath Alumbaugh, including two years as pitching coach and the final two years as head coach.

"We are just happy for Lex," Alumbaugh said. "She was a huge asset for us the last four years and I think she will be a huge asset at Murray State when she gets there in the fall. She is a tough competitor who hates to lose and that showed in the way she played and the way she prepared to play. We wish her the best of luck."

Hopkins said she has a lot of people who supported her along the way.

"I want to thank all my teammates along the way, my coaches and my parents for pushing me and helping me to get where I am," Hopkins said. "I would also like to thank Deorica (teammate Deorica Zamora) for being the only other senior on the team and making softball so much fun. I would especially like to thank my parents for pushing me and believing in me even when I didn't believe in myself."

Hopkins was also a member of the National Honor Society, FFA and RHO Kappa National Social Studies Honor Society while attending MCHS.