Land Transfers

Big Sugar Beverage, LLC to Dentin Schwarts. Sec. 12, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Lakeview Farms, LLC to Donnie Parsons. Sec. 3, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Betty A. Pruitt and Floyd A. Pruitt to Pruitt Family Revocable Trust. Sec. 8, Twp. 21, Rge. 31 and Sec. 8, Twp. 22, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Pruitt Family Revocable Trust to Stephanie Buchanan and Troy Buchanan. Sec. 3, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Betty A. Pruitt and Floyd A. Pruitt to Angela Pruitt-Moe. O.B. Parson 2nd Addition. Lot 29 through Lot 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Ryan Rawlins, Natasha Rawlins and Tashina Mailes to Bailey A. Gallardo. Roark Addition. Blk. 1. McDonald County, Mo.

S. Anglin & Associates #12, LLC to The Anglin Family Investments. Sec. 8, Twp. 23, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

George Thomas Clarkson to Jacqueline S. Garcia Avina and Arturo Soto Gonzalez. Sec. 13, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Seth H. Schockley to George Thomas Clarkson. Sec. 1, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Macaria Rubio and Felix Rubio to Cinthia Montes and Adan Montes. E.T. Doty's Addition. Blk. 3, Lot 4. McDonald County, Mo.

Howard Nutting and Tracy L. Nutting to Julie Quillin and Jeffery Hemmert. Meador's Addition. Blk. 1, Lot 3 and Lot 4. McDonald County, Mo.

Janet E. Lynch and Frank Lynch to John Belvin. Sec. 34, Twp. 22, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

The Anglin Family Investments to Desiree Lee Mason and Al Ringo Mason. Sec. 28, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. Hilltop Estates. Lot 5. McDonald County, Mo.

Casey Slinkard and Chad Slinkard to James Rogers. Sec. 9, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Whistler Cattle Co., LLC to Nicole Marie Wright and Shawn Tyler Wright. Sec. 20, Twp. 22, Rge. 33 and Sec. 22, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Judy A. Harkins and John Harkins to Lisette Wiechman and Thomas Wiechman. Sec. 34, Twp. 22, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Home Bridge Estate, LLC to Kristeena Cloud and Chad Cloud. Billy Cundiff's Hidden Acres. Blk. C, Lot 11. McDonald County, Mo.

Drew and Paulee, LLC to Frank A. Wallace. Sec. 27, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.