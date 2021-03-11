Lady Mustang Basketball Team Rallies Hard for District Championship Win

The McDonald County Lady Mustangs rallied from five points down midway through the fourth period to claim a 51-49 win over Logan-Rogersville in the championship game of the Missouri Class 5, District 11, Girls Basketball Tournament on March 4 at MCHS.

Logan-Rogersville took a 37-35 lead into the fourth quarter before scoring the first four points of the final period to build a 41-35 lead.

Sydney Killion hit a short jumper from the elbow to cut the lead to 41-37, but the Lady Tigers' Gracie Kibby hit a free throw to give Logan-Rogersville a five-point lead with just over four minutes left in the game.

Killion then made three of four free throws to cut the deficit to 42-40 before another Logan-Rogersville free throw put the Lady Tigers up by three.

On the Lady Mustangs ensuing possession, Kristin Penn hit her second three-pointer of the game to tie the score at 43-43 with 2:31 left in the game.

But Kibby answered on the Lady Wildcats' next possession with a three of her own to put Logan-Rogersville back up by three.

It was now Samara Smith's turn for a trey for the Lady Mustangs. Her long-range jumper tied the game at 46-46 with 1:55 left.

Kibby then scored off an offensive rebound to put the Lady Wildcats back on top at 48-46, but that was the last lead Logan-Rogersville would have.

After the Lady Mustangs missed a shot that would have tied the game, Logan-Rogersville rebounded the errant shot with a chance to extend the lead.

Kibby was bringing the ball up-court when McDonald County's Carlie Cooper stole the ball at half-court and dribbled in for a layup and a foul. Her free throw gave McDonald County a 49-48 lead with 1:11 left in the game.

Logan-Rogersville missed on its next possession, but a Lady Mustang turnover gave the Lady Wildcats another chance, but another miss and a foul put Penn on the line with 26.5 seconds left.

The senior forward hit one of two charities to make the score 50-48 before Logan-Rogersville's Kierra Clark was fouled with 23.4 seconds remaining. Clark missed the first of the two-shot foul but made the second to cut the McDonald County lead to one.

McDonald County missed a pair of free throws with 22.1 seconds left, but Logan-Rogersville missed another chance to take the lead before fouling Penn when she got the rebound with 6.1 seconds left.

Penn hit the first of her two free throws but missed the second. Logan-Rogersville got the rebound and rushed up-court, but was not able to get a shot off before the buzzer sounded to give the Lady Mustangs their first district title since 2015.

"We played very well," said coach Sean Crane. "We knew not everything would go our way, but the one thing we had written on the board was we had to handle adversity. I thought we did a great job of doing that. Obviously, the first-half foul trouble gave us some issues. We tried to hide them by sitting Sydney and Samara a little bit. We came back in the second half and did some big things. Kristen made a free throw and a big three-pointer for us. Early in the game, we settled for outside shots and they attacked the basket and that's why we were in foul trouble. We made the adjustment to start attacking, and I felt like the whole game changed when we did that."

The lead went back and forth in the first quarter before the Lady Wildcats took a 10-9 lead at the end of the period.

Logan-Rogersville built an early 17-12 lead in the second quarter, before Penn hit a pair of layups, both coming on steals -- one by Cooper and one by Penn herself.

Logan-Rogersville then stretched the margin to 21-16, but Penn hit her first three-pointer of the game to cut the lead to 21-19 only to see Logan-Rogersville score the final four points of the half, including a three-pointer by Kibby at the buzzer to give the Lady Wildcats a 25-19 lead at halftime.

McDonald County trailed 29-24 early in the third quarter before scoring six straight points to take a 30-29 lead with 2:40 left in the quarter.

Logan-Rogersville rallied to take a 37-32 lead with 35 seconds left in the quarter, but Killion hit a three-pointer with 18 seconds left to close out the scoring and cut the lead to 37-35 setting up the dramatic fourth-quarter finish.

"The one huge thing we want to do and we preach all the time is we might not necessarily expect to win every year, but we want this program to be in the picture and always have a chance," Crane said. "We were using this as a learning experience and it is nice to learn and be successful at the same time. I knew coming in this year we could do some things but, obviously, we went a little farther than we expected to right off the bat. We couldn't have done it with a more fun group. The huge thing is we got way, way better throughout the year. We have a good mixture of freshmen to seniors. It is a fun, fun group to coach."

Penn finished with 15 points and Killion added 14 to lead McDonald County. Rounding out the scoring for the Lady Mustangs were Cooper with seven, Smith five, Adasyn Leach four and Megan Elwood and Abigail Wiseman three each,

Logan-Rogersville was led by Kibby with 22 points.

McDonald County hosted Carl Junction on March 10 in a sectional contest. The winner advances to the state quarterfinals against the winner of the West Plains/Willard sectional contest. The sectional game was past the deadline for this week's paper. See next week's issue for results and game recap.

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County senior forward Kristen Penn gets past Logan-Rogersville's Lia Meredith (left) and Sadie Camp for a layup during the Lady Mustangs 51-49 win on March 3 at MCHS in the district championship game.