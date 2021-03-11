Goodman Has New Emergency Management Director

Goodman police chief Adam Miller has been named emergency management director for the city. Dennis Kolb will remain on board as second in command.

Miller said the job runs parallel with being police chief except that it involves storm spotting and coming up with a plan to keep the community safe during weather events. The job will also involve working with the McDonald County Emergency Management Agency.

He said he believes it will be a learning experience and he is looking forward to it.

"I think it's something I'll be able to pick up and work the same way I have the police position," he said.

Kolb explained he will be staying on in a volunteer capacity to train Miller. Kolb was the director for 13 years and, at 76 years old and with the covid-19 pandemic going on, he was concerned about someone taking over the position if something happened to him.

"I'll teach him everything I know. There's always a need for two people that are knowledgeable. He wants to learn and I'll be glad to teach him," Kolb said.

Kolb said he has been in law enforcement many years, working as a firefighter in Texas and in Grove, Okla. He worked for the Civil Air Patrol, worked as a search and rescue pilot and has done many things in service work.

"I wanted another individual I could trust in position to train," he said. "I want Adam to be very proficient at what he does."

He said he is always looking for ways to protect the residents.

"There are a lot of things we do that people don't have any idea about, and I want that to carry on if anything happens to me. But I'm not leaving, I'm not stepping down," he said.

He added that Miller is someone he can trust.

"He is a very devoted law enforcement officer," he said.