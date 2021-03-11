District Lifting Some Covid-19 Restrictions

The McDonald County R-1 School District Board of Education, at its March 4 meeting, approved a plan to loosen some restrictions that have been in place due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Assistant Superintendent Joy Hardridge reported that she had been in contact with Paige Behm, administrator of the McDonald County Health Department, regarding letting the elementary school students eat in the cafeterias rather than in their classrooms and letting them go to the art and music classrooms rather than having the art and music teachers come to their classrooms, starting the week after spring break. Hardridge said Behm was comfortable with that.

Hardridge further reported that 21 students were quarantined in February, with none testing positive, and five staff members were quarantined, with two testing positive. She said the district already had 100 staff members vaccinated.

"I think we're closer to getting back to normal," she said.

School board president Frank Woods asked if school staff could go without masks after being vaccinated. Hardridge said no, not according to CDC guidelines. However, they could avoid quarantining if exposed after they are vaccinated, she said. She added that on March 15 all school staff will be eligible for the vaccine.

The board approved the changes that begin after spring break.

Also, the board heard about new software for the transportation department called Route Finder. Director of transportation Tiffany Lilly said the software interfaces with the county GIS and also with the student information system and will save the bus drivers much paperwork. She also said the parents will be able to see how close the bus is to their stop.

The board approved purchasing the software at a cost of $9,290.

Superintendent Mark Stanton reported that, after he visited with the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and the area supervisor, the district was able to forgive two of the recent snow days because it had extra hours built into its calendar. He said May 26 will be the last day of school, and summer school will start on May 27.

In other business, the board approved a bid for four regular-length buses and one short bus at a cost of $451,514.