Courthouse News

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Stephanie L. Addleman vs. Brian K. Addleman. Dissolution.

Natasha D. Wilcox vs. Lane G. Brodie. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Jonathan Buttry. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Faruq Sami. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Izak Nava. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Aleigh M. Oliver. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Kelly Marie King. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Nicolette Paige Pierce. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Donald W. Hitt. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler.

Jack R. Leib Jr. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

None.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Ford Motor Credit Company, LLC vs. Britany Penn et al. Contract/account (bulk).

Cornerstone Bank vs. Jedidiah D. Schancer. Promissory note.

Cornerstone Bank vs. Michael D. Foreman. Promissory note.

Cornerstone Bank vs. Rachael L. Akins. Promissory note.

Keene and Flanagan vs. Kyle Patterson et al. Unlawful detainer.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Kathleen L. Hicks. Suit on account.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Jovanny A. Bonilla. Suit on account.

Cornerstone Bank vs. Bud W. Price. Small claims over $100.

Cornerstone Bank vs. Susan Y. Robinson. Small claims over $100.

Cornerstone Bank vs. James A. Presley. Small claims over $100.

Synchrony Bank vs. Danny Acuff. Contract/account (bulk).

Northwest Arkansas Hospital, LLC vs. Livia Killy. Suit on account.

Northwest Arkansas Hospital, LLC vs. Melissa Gandert. Suit on account.

Northwest Arkansas Hospital, LLC vs. Hudson Dozier. Suit on account.

Michael A. Jones et al vs. Jonny Wren et al. Unlawful detainer.

Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Roshan I. Weerasinghe. Suit on account.

State of Missouri:

Rudolfo E. Marroquin. Domestic assault.

Jeremy D. Malone. Non-support.

Anitoj Phison. Theft/stealing.

William J. Arnett. Property damage.

Jason K. Laird. Violation of order of protection for adult.

Jaxon Orion Mullin. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Ethan L. Spain. Failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction.

Melanie A. Grant. Failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction.

Michael A. Wilhelm. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Hien X. Mai. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Janette L. Bryant. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Kristin L. Manual. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Aleigh M. Oliver. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Tristen Cheyenne Miller. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Christian S. Hamlin. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Mitchell Webb. Failed to comply with condition of restricted driver's license (for vision).

Kelly M. King. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Virginia B. Mapp. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Teberiano Perez Ordonez. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Erwin Jacob Jr. Exceeded posted speed limit and operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

Levi J. Lemke. Car/motorcycle/truck under 18,000 pounds followed another vehicle too closely.

Charles Robert Ryan. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Cuz Xol Efrain. Exceeded posted speed limit and operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

Jeremy Bryan Pointer. Driving while revoked/suspended, DWI -- alcohol and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident.

Logan W. Chavez. Domestic assault.

Brandon D. Eslin. Violation of order of protection for adult.

Levi S. Keith. Theft/stealing.

Felonies:

Komeng L. Lee. Non-support.

Lacey Nicole Clayton. Unlawful use of weapon -- discharge into home, motor vehicle or other transportation and property damage.

Ofelia Marquez. Theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft.

Trista I. Baker. Abuse or neglect of a child -- serious emotional or physical injury -- no sexual contact.

Raydun C. Flory. Abuse or neglect of a child -- serious emotional or physical injury -- no sexual contact.

Austin W. Thomas. Kidnapping and armed criminal action.

Theodore J. Hiibel. Domestic assault.

Shawna Longnecker. Theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

None.

Felonies:

None.