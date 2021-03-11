Annual Luncheon Features Mardi Gras Theme

Mardi Gras was the theme at the annual Gateway Luncheon on March 4 at the McDonald County High School library.

Every year there are 15 Gateway Award-nominated authors from across the United States. High school students in Missouri are required to read at least three of the books to attend a special luncheon, where everyone votes on their favorite book. The votes determine the Gateway Award winner for the next year.

Librarian Jill Williams said everyone having to wear masks to school this year made her think of a masquerade. Then she and her students thought of Mardi Gras since it is close to that time of year. The library was decorated with purple, green and yellow balloons and streamers, along with other decorations, and colorful masks were on the tables. The event featured a lunch catered by Timbered Inn in Grove, Okla., king cakes made by Marie Strader's cooking class and video chats by two Gateway-nominated authors.

Williams said one of the authors joining them by video chat was Kim Liggett of Los Angeles, who was on this year's Gateway list and next year's. She is the author of "The Unfortunates." It has been the most popular book at school, she said.

The book is about a young man from a wealthy family who makes a bad mistake and his parents get him out of trouble. However, he wants to face the consequences of his actions. He goes on a caving mission intent on never coming back, but then he meets other people, and there is a huge twist at the end, Williams said.

The second author was Deb Caletti of Washington state, who wrote "A Heart in a Body in the World." The book is about a girl from a dysfunctional family who has had something terrible happen in her life. She decides to run from California to Washington, and her grandfather follows her in an RV so she can have somewhere to sleep at night. People come and talk to her while she is running and, at the end of the novel, the reader finds out what the terrible thing is that happened to the character, Williams said.

The Gateway Luncheon was also connected to a school-wide Mardi Gras celebration to be held on March 5. Classes signed up to be krewes and each krewe was responsible for building a shoebox float, Williams said. Twenty signed up, but they ended up with eight completed because of delays from the snow days, she said. There was to be a parade on March 5. Teachers nominated their hardest workers to become royalty. The first place would be king and queen, the second place would be prince and princess, and the third place would be duke and duchess, she said. The royalty was to walk the halls and throw candy and beads.

Awards were also being presented at the luncheon. Williams said she was presenting five this year: the Epsilon Beta President award was presented to Michael Mann. An award for a student who read all 15 Gateway books all four years was presented to Kiara Manion. Also, the Alice Snodgrass Literacy Award went to Kiara Manion. The Standout Staff Award for a teacher who read all 15 Gateway books and all 25 reader selector books was presented to Joelle Stark. The Standing Ovation Award was presented to principal Angie Brewer "because, without her, none of this would have happened," Williams said.