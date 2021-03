McDonald County High School girls' basketball coach Sean Crane has been named Missouri Class 5, District 11, Coach of the Year.

Crane has led the Lady Mustangs to a 13-14 record, including a district championship, heading into McDonald County's sectional game against Carl Junction.

Also honored with all-district honors from the girls' team were Sydney Killion and Samara Smith.

The McDonald County boys' team was represented on the all-district team by Pierce Harmon and Cole Martin.