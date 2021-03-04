Submissions Open For Focus on Missouri Agriculture Photo Contest

JEFFERSON CITY -- The Missouri Department of Agriculture has launched the 12th annual Focus on Missouri Agriculture photo contest to help kickoff National Thank a Farmer week. The Department is asking Missourians to share the unique stories and images of agriculture through photographs. The contest, which runs through June 11, is an opportunity for amateur photographers across the state to submit their best images of Missouri agriculture. That image may take shape through a breathtaking farm landscape, an aerial shot of harvest, a farm tractor that has been in the family for years or a fun moment showcasing farm life.

"Our annual photo contest gives Missouri's farmers and ranchers a creative way to tell their stories," said Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn. "After another tough year for agriculture, being able to showcase the legacy and variety of Missouri agriculture is a welcome breath of fresh air. We're excited to continue kicking off the contest as a way to celebrate National Thank a Farmer week."

The Focus on Missouri Agriculture Photo Contest is open to Missouri's amateur photographers of all ages. Participants may enter up to three photos in each of the five categories. The photo contest categories are: Beauty of the Farm, Faces of the Farm, The Farmer's Life and Pride of the Farm. Children's Barnyard, a special category for budding photographers ages 12 and younger, is back again this year.

Entries will be judged on visual impact, creativity, memorable content and image quality.

The contest offers prizes to win thanks to the Missouri Department of Agriculture's Missouri Grown program. The Best in Show winner, along with the first place winner in each category, will be invited to attend the 49th Missouri Governor's Conference on Agriculture to receive their prize along with a high quality canvas print of their photo.

Winners will be announced in early July and winning images will be displayed during the Missouri State Fair in the Agriculture Building, Aug. 12-22.

To submit photos, go to Agriculture.Mo.Gov/focus and complete the online form. A complete list of rules and guidelines can be found on the same page. Photos submitted to the contest will be placed on the contest website and available on the department's Flickr stream. Photos must be submitted by June 11.

More information about the Missouri Department of Agriculture and its programs is available online at agriculture.mo.gov.