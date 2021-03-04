Salvation Army Hopes To Raise Awareness, Funds

After a year and a half in operation, the Salvation Army of McDonald County suffers from a lack of awareness in the community.

"It's still not out that we're here," said board member Betty Whited.

The outreach is run out of the Economic Security office, next to Head Start/Early Head Start on Highway 59 in Anderson. Whited is an employee of Economic Security, as well as serving on the board of Salvation Army. Whited said people in need may contact her at the office on Tuesdays and Thursdays by calling 417-845-6011.

Fundraising has proven difficult during the past year due to covid-19, she said. The charity had planned to hold spaghetti dinners and accept donations, however, that does not allow for social distancing, and so it had to do away with those. Other indoor fundraisers would pose the same problem. And, as for outdoor fundraisers, every time it tried to hold a yard sale last year, it rained, she said.

Whited hopes to come up with a good fundraiser soon and to also possibly get a grant from United Way. Without sufficient funds, it cannot meet all the needs in the community.

"People need to understand the money we raise in the county stays in the county," she said. "We work through St. Louis, and they get 15 percent, but the rest stays here."

She added the organization is looking for volunteers. Anyone wanting to volunteer may contact Whited at 417-845-6011.

Salvation Army can provide help with a variety of needs, she said. For example, it can help people with their water bills, which no other community organization in the county does. Economic Security helps with electric and gas bills, but Salvation Army can help offset those, she said. It can help with some prescription copays.

It is working with Early Head Start on providing formula. Stephanie Massey, a board member of Salvation Army who works for Early Head Start said, "Salvation Army fills the gaps where other community organizations' grants restrict them."

Several services are aimed at those who are trying to get jobs or keep jobs. Minor car repairs can be provided if someone needs to get to work. Gas money may be granted to those trying to get to a job interview or their first week of work.

Birth certificates, which are needed to get into school or get a driver's license, can be expensive, and the Salvation Army can help with that expense. Once, it helped a man who was getting his CDL to obtain his birth certificate to complete his paperwork, and he is a truck driver now, Whited said.

"We do once a year help. This is to help you in the crisis," she said.

"There's just such a need," Whited concluded. "I didn't realize the need in this county."