Reported Covid Cases Continue Decline In County

For the fourth week in a row, McDonald County has experienced less than two dozen new cases of covid-19. A total of 12 new cases were reported for the week.

These numbers reflect a decrease in new cases reported, but this may also be due to fewer free testing sites available to the public.

As of publication, the total number of positive cases is 2,451. A total of 2,396 individuals have been released from isolation, leaving 55 still isolated and one individual currently hospitalized.

Health department officials announced that 2,000 doses of the vaccine made way into McDonald County last week and were distributed, by appointment, on Tuesday, Feb. 23, and Wednesday, Feb. 24. So far, 3,272 doses of the vaccine have been administered.

On Monday, March. 1, McDonald County School District announced that two staff members are currently testing positive for covid-19, with 25 students and four staff members being excluded from school as a result.

No data was released regarding the school(s) of the quarantined students or staff.

Officials with the McDonald County Health Department remind the public that federal funding for testing through the CARES Act ended on Dec. 31. The health department is no longer able to continue free testing for the uninsured. All area clinics will continue to provide testing at a cost.

Health Department personnel will continue to focus on contact tracing and distributing covid vaccinations in phases.

The first phase, 1A, places a priority on vaccinating long-term care facility residents and staff as well as patient-facing healthcare workers.

Phase 1B focuses on vaccinating high-risk individuals 18 to 64 years old, and individuals older than 65 years, as well as first responders and essential workers.

Governor Mike Parson announced last week that Phase 1B -- Tier 3 will be activated on Monday, March. 5. This Tier focuses on those who work in fields that keep essential functions operating -- such as education and childcare, energy, agriculture and transportation, among others.

Populations at increased risk, such as prisoners and the homeless, will receive the vaccination in Phase 2, followed by all Missouri residents having access to the vaccine in Phase 3.

McDonald County Health Department officials reiterate that cases are continuing to rise and encourage the public to wear masks and social distance.

Updates on the vaccine and plans for distribution will continue to be shared online.

Due to a limited supply of antibody test kits, the health department is reserving tests for people who meet certain criteria. For more information, call 417-223-4351, ext. 0.

Testing is available at Ozarks Community Hospital clinics, Freeman Health System, Access Family Care in Anderson, and at the McDonald County Health Department. Each facility has different times and days for availability, so those wishing to be tested are asked to call ahead and schedule an appointment.

• Pineville Ozarks Community Hospital: 417-223-4290, by appointment.

• Noel Ozarks Community Hospital: 417-475-6151, by appointment.

• McDonald County Health Department: 417-223-4351, by appointment, for the uninsured.

• Access Family Care: 417-845-8300, every Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m., by appointment.

• Freeman Clinic of Anderson: 417-845-0545, must be symptomatic, by appointment.

Governor Mike Parson announced last week that Phase IB -- Tier 3 of the state's vaccine plan will be activated Monday, March 15, effectively making approximately 550,000 more Missourians eligible to be vaccinated.

This includes those who work in fields that keep essential functions operating, as follows:

• Education: Teachers, faculty and staff in public, private and nonprofit pre-K through grade 12.

• Childcare: Faculty and staff in a DHSS- or DSS-licensed facility providing basic care to children.

• Communications sector: Employees at public, private or nonprofit organizations that provide communication services.

• Dams sector: Employees at public, private or nonprofit organizations that provide services in the dams sector related to critical water retention and control services.

• Energy sector: Employees at public, private or nonprofit organizations that provide energy services, regardless of the energy source.

• Food/Agriculture sector -- initial*: Employees of certain food production and processing facilities, and related operations, prioritizing mass food production, distribution, transportation, wholesale and retail sales, including grocery and convenience stores where groceries are sold; includes veterinary services.

• Government*: Elected officials in any branch of government at the state, county, and/or municipal levels required for the continuity of government; members of the judiciary at the federal, state, and/or local levels required for the continuity of government; employees designated by the federal government that fall within the state's vaccine allocation responsibilities; other designated government personnel required for the continuity of government.

• Information Technology sector: Employees at public, private, or nonprofit organizations that provide IT services.

• Nuclear Reactors, Materials, and Waste sector: Employees at public, private, or nonprofit organizations that work in this sector.

• Transportation Systems sector: Employees in the transportation systems sector including aviation, highway and motor carriers, maritime transportation systems, mass transit and passenger rail, pipeline systems, freight rail, and postal shipping.

•Water and Wastewater Systems sector: Employees at public, private, and/or nonprofit organizations that provide drinking or wastewater services.

The 1A and 1B populations will continue to receive vaccinations as the next phase progresses.

Phase 1B -- Tier 1 was activated on Jan. 15 and Phase 1B -- Tier 2 was activated on Jan. 18. The 1A and 1B populations will continue to receive vaccinations as the next phase progresses.

Vaccination clinics are being scheduled for those that qualify.

You must be preregistered on the health department's list in order to receive an appointment for vaccination. To pre-register, call 417-223-4351 between 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Monday through Friday, and follow the prompts. Your name will be added to the list and you will receive a call with more details the day before your scheduled clinic.

Health department officials remind the public that two doses of the vaccine are required and should be administered 28 days apart.

It is important that patients return for the second dose to develop the highest level of protection from SARS-CoV-2. Patients who do not receive the second vaccination at 28 days should still receive the second dose as soon as possible thereafter.