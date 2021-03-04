Obituaries

Lloyd Wayne Barnes

March 15, 1945

Feb. 17, 2021

Lloyd Wayne Barnes, 71, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at home.

He was born March 15, 1949, in Southwest City, Mo., to Floyd Lawrence Barnes and Jewel Ethel (Cooper) Barnes. After high school graduation, he attended college before joining the U.S. Navy. He served four years active duty as an aviation electrician and two years inactive duty. He married Vickie Lynn (Jones) in 1969 in Southwest City where they resided. He worked most of his life in the four-state area in sales. He enjoyed singing, sports and being outdoors. He was the song leader and a deacon at First Baptist Church for many years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Darlene.

Survivors are his wife of 51 years, Vickie; daughter, Karla Crain (John Sr.) of Columbus, Kan.; son, Wayne Barnes (Regina) of Bentonville, Ark.; and four grandchildren.

He wished to be cremated so there will be no formal service. Because of covid, there was a visitation/memorial event for family and close friends to share condolences at the First Baptist Church Family Life Center in Southwest City, on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.

For those who wish to remember him in a special way, the family requests donations be made to the Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation at https://support.pkdcure.org/LloydBarnes.

Arrangements were by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Marsha Ann Gandert

Sept. 6, 1964

Feb. 24, 2021

Marsha Ann Gandert, 56, of Anderson, Mo., formerly of Jane, Mo., died Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at McDonald County Living Center in Anderson. She had been in ill health since 1986.

She was born Sept. 6, 1964, in Neosho, Mo., to Kenneth Dale and Thelma Sue (Mustain) Mullins. She was raised in Jane and was a 1982 graduate of McDonald County High School. Following high school, she was employed by Tyson Foods for a few years. She was a longtime member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Jane. She enjoyed Bible studies, craft projects, singing and spending time with her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Dale Mullins; and her stepfather, Ken Haynes.

She is survived by her two children, C.J. Gandert of Rogers, Ark., Silver Blaylock (Chad) of Pineville; three grandchildren; her mother, Sue Haynes of Jane; and three sisters, Terri Haddock, Janie Wellesley and Liz Smith, all of Jane.

Graveside services were held Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Union Cemetery with Pastors Hank Gorman and Debbie Alumbaugh officiating.

Online condolences: www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Jimmie Gene Gideon

Jan. 30, 1959

Feb. 25, 2021

Jimmie Gene Gideon, 62, of Anderson, Mo., died suddenly Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. He suffered a massive heart attack while opening a grave at Noel Cemetery.

He was born Jan. 30, 1959, in Neosho, Mo., to Kennith and Leatress (Leuellen) Gideon. He was a lifelong area resident and a 1977 graduate of McDonald County High School. He furthered his education at Missouri Southern State College in Joplin, graduating from the Police Academy. He served as a McDonald County Sheriff's deputy, drove a school bus for the McDonald County School District, worked for the city of Granby, was a talented plumber and heavy equipment operator and owned and operated "Got It All" Auction House in Anderson. For the last several years, he assisted his father in the grave opening business. He enjoyed woodworking.

A brother, Noah Wayne Gideon, preceded him in death.

Survivors are his two children, Tiffany Newhard (Kennith), Matthew Gideon (Sabrina) all of Anderson; seven grandchildren; his parents, Kennith and Leatress Gideon of Anderson; and a sister, Teresa Carlin (Larry) of Stella.

Funeral services were held graveside Monday, March 1, 2021, at Tracy Cemetery with Pastor Derald Compton officiating.

Online condolences: website www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Mary Ann Mason

Nov. 6, 1936

Feb. 28, 2021

Mary Ann Mason, 84, of Noel, Mo., died Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, after a brief illness, in her home, surrounded by loved ones.

She was born Nov. 6, 1936, in St. Louis, Mo., to Ira Ronald (Jack) and Lora Pearl (Riley) Harruff. She grew up in Kirkwood, Mo. She was married to Lavern Mason on Feb. 28, 1953. She worked at Carthage Shoe Manufacturing Company and did housework for area residents. She lived in the Carthage area until Sept. 30, 1980, and then moved to Noel when she married Theodore Mason. She enjoyed cooking and taking care of her home and was a St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs fan.

She is preceded in death by two brothers, Ronald Eugene Harruff (Duffy), Jim Harruff; two sisters, Sylvia Harruff Miller, Penny Jean Harruff; husbands, Lavern Mason and Theodore Mason; and grandson, Daniel Ray Owens.

She is survived by four children, Eugene Mason (Gaye) of Joplin, Steven Mason (Janice), Melanie Owens (Daniel), Carol Armstrong (Derrol) all of Noel; and 14 grandchildren.

Funeral services are 10 a.m. Friday, March 5, 2021, in the Noel Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes with Edward Tweedy officiating. Burial will follow in Butler Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.

Online condolences: www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by Ozark Funeral Home in Noel, Mo.

Peggy Sue Smith

May 23, 1960

Feb. 27, 2021

Peggy Sue Smith, 60, of Little Kansas, Okla., died Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, while at Northwest Medical Center in Springdale, Ark.

She was born May 23, 1960, in Fairland, Okla., to Samuel David and Iva Jean (Burleson) Barton. She was a lifelong resident of Wyandotte, Okla., and Southwest City, Mo. She was a homemaker and also worked at Tyson Foods and was a certified CMA. She enjoyed fishing and was a caregiver for her mother.

She is survived by her husband of 45 years, David Smith of Jay, Okla.; two daughters, Pam Ziegenfuss and Melissa Smith both of Jay, Okla.; four grandchildren; three brothers, David Barton of Southwest City, Claude Barton of Noel, Mark Barton of Jay; and a sister, Karma Turner of Kansas, Okla.

Graveside services are at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Saratoga Cemetery in Southwest City, Mo., with Pastor Darin Robins officiating.

Online condolences: www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

