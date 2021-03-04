Noel Marshal's Office Aided By Grant

Noel Marshal Randy Wilson says it pays to apply for grants.

The Noel Marshal's Office is benefitting from a grant that awarded the department more than $3,200 for safety equipment. Wilson was able to purchase three hand-held portable radios, two hand-held radar systems and two radar systems.

Wilson applies for the grant each year. He submitted the grant application last year and was awarded the grant for this year.

Through the Southwest Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety, the grant is based on figures regarding accidents, seatbelt usage, child safety and other factors, he explained.

Wilson just purchased the equipment this week and hopes to get it in hand next week. Part of the grant process entails ordering the equipment, submitting the paperwork to grant officials, then receiving a check for those items.

The grant is extremely helpful for the Marshal's Office.

"It saves us money with our budget," he said. "The grant helps us a tremendous amount."

Wilson plans to continue seeking grants and ways to improve operations.

"We want to help everybody and keep them safe."