Land Transfers

Kenneth Wallace, Linda Lee Wallace, Jerry Gardner and Peggy Marie Gardner to Reyna Hernandez and Felipe Hernandez. Harmon Garvin Addition to Noel. Lot 27 and Lot 28. McDonald County, Mo.

Drucilla F. Emory to Marilyn S. Matthews and Fredrick C. Matthews. Sec. 29, Twp. 23, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Gregory James Martin to Camp Naturdays, LLC. Sec. 14, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Lori Bungard to Jeffrey and Debra Trindle Joint Revocable Trust. Pinehurst Estates. Lot 45. McDonald County, Mo.

Cotton Homes, LLC to Claire Hudson and Brian Hudson. Sec. 36, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Sarah Graham and Clifford Graham to Kari Danette Shank and Nathaniel Ryan Shank. Sec. 30, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Melinda Lauderdale and John P. Lauderdale to Mascot Land, LLP. Sec. 35, Twp. 23, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Betty A. Pruitt and Floyd A. Pruitt to The Pruitt Family Revocable Trust Dated January 2021. Sec. 3, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Perry Morgan to Stella Anthony and William Anthony. Sec. 36, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. Indian River Highlands No. 2. Lot 74 and Lot 75. McDonald County, Mo.

Myra Christerson and Kenneth Christerson to Gina Hoth, Jay Hoth, Lisa Christerson and Doug Christerson. Sec. 27, Twp 23, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Myra Christerson and Kenneth Christerson to Lisa Christerson and Doug Christerson. Sec. 23, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Wetzel Family Trust, Trustee Cheryl A. Wetzel and Trustee David A. Wetzel to Donna N. Blake and Richard E. Blake. Meadow Brook Sub-division Phase II. Lot 11. McDonald County, Mo.

Missouri Creek, LLC to Sheep Dog Impact Assistance. Sec. 7, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Misty D. Jackson and Jordan R. Jackson to Jean Evans and David Evans. Sec. 23, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Stacey Williams, Chad Williams and Elizabeth Williams to Elizabeth Williams. Sec. 14, Twp. 22, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Elizabeth Williams to Stacey Williams and Chad Williams. Sec. 14, Twp. 22, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Doris de Lourdes Montero Hernandez and Tom Hottinger to Victoria Zamarripa and Ignacio Zamarripa. Cyclone Hills. Lot 22. McDonald County, Mo.

Jessica Uranga and Eric Uranga to Glenda R. Tivis and Kelly L. Tivis. Sec. 11, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Wellesley Properties, LLC to Philip Osborne and Jennifer Wellesley Osborne. Wellesley Estates. Lot 6. McDonald County, Mo.

Carla Ann Holland and Stacy D. Holland to Ashlyn Holland and Colton Holland. Sec. 4, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Samuel R. Taylor, Joe B. Curtis, deceased, and Janet L. Curtis to Stanley Curtis. Sec. 4, Twp. 23, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

Kenneth D. Michael to Justin Brewer. Sec. 8, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

William E. McElley and Carolyn M. McElley to Daneen M. Parish and Charles R. Parish. Sec. 4, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Twila Matteson and David L. Matteson to Hames Properties, LLC. Sec. 9, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Home Bridge Real Estate, LLC to George McClung. Rollin Acres. Lot 25. McDonald County, Mo.